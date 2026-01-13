‘No Excuse’— Durbin Warns as Millions Stand to Lose Health Insurance After Obamacare Credits Expire

On Jan. 1, 2026, millions of American families saw their health insurance premiums double or even triple. For households already stretched thin, health coverage returned to the top of the list of financial concerns, alongside rent, groceries, and electricity bills that were already causing strain.

That human cost was what Sen. Dick Durbin spoke about this week. He urged lawmakers to extend the Affordable Care Act’s enhanced premium tax credits, often referred to as Obamacare subsidies. The credits are relied upon by about 22 million Americans to afford health coverage.

All of the enhanced credits expired at the start of the year.

Durbin said that with the tax credits gone, millions are being forced to drop their insurance entirely or pay significantly more to keep their existing plans. He described the situation as a growing crisis for families already struggling with rising food prices and mortgage costs, arguing that the government should not add unaffordable health insurance to their financial burdens.

House Republicans have officially let ACA tax credits expire. Instead of lowering healthcare costs, they’ve chosen to send Americans’ healthcare premiums soaring. My Democratic colleagues and I will fight to restore these credits and stop the Republican healthcare crisis. pic.twitter.com/QBA0bd9sfS — Rep. Zoe Lofgren (@RepZoeLofgren) January 1, 2026

Seventeen Republicans are joining Democrats to vote for an extension, Durbin said, noting that the House has already begun taking action. In the Senate, however, Democrats and only four Republicans supported the measure, leaving it short of the votes needed to advance.

Now, Durbin is urging his colleagues to act quickly as there is “no excuse for further delay.”

He also spoke of parents skipping coverage and hoping nothing goes wrong, while families pray they avoid a bad diagnosis or an accident. That is why Durbin said extending the tax credits would restore peace of mind, which matters when illness strikes.

But now that Congress has stalled, some states have tried to cushion their citizens. According to an analysis from KFF, a handful of states have rolled out subsidies to replace at least part of the lost federal help.

New Mexico has moved to fully cover the expired tax credits for many residents in 2026. Meanwhile, Maryland and California are focusing on lower-income enrollees and leaving many middle-income families exposed.

Republicans in Congress let health care subsidies expire, forcing families to face massive premium hikes. But New Mexico won’t stand for it. We created the Health Care Affordability Fund for moments like this — when Congress fails, we step up to protect our most vulnerable… pic.twitter.com/L2U3XiVGSe — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) January 6, 2026

Other states like Colorado and Washington are providing flat-dollar assistance.

Plus, reinsurance programs in states like Maryland, Colorado, and New Jersey also keep premiums from soaring. These programs will reduce overall costs by covering high-dollar claims, lowering premiums between 10% to 35%. But while these will help, they won’t be a lifeline for families who have been priced out of coverage. Collectively, these programs cover only a fraction of the annual $35 billion it would cost to extend the enhanced tax credits across the U.S.

Durbin has warned that millions of families will delay healthcare and skip prescriptions. If anything does happen, the financial fallout can be devastating. But how many families can afford to wait?

NEXT UP: “He’s Losing It” – Analyst Says Trump’s Inner Circle Is Exploiting His Declining Health