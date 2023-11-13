Nikki Haley Takes Dig at Donald Trump, Says 'Drama And Chaos Follow Him'

As the 2024 Presidential Elections inch closer, the pressure to perform great and earn support possibly increases by the day. For candidates vying for a fair shot at becoming President, polls, debates, and primaries are perhaps some of the most crucial parts of this journey. For former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, it's been quite an interesting time given her speedy success and propulsion to fame amid this time. Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, Haley shared her thoughts on former President Donald Trump concerning his hat in the ring for President once more.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

As per USA Today, Haley recalled the immense support she held for her fellow Republican Rival and admitted to agreeing with certain policies. However, she said, “The problem is drama and chaos follows him, whether fairly or not. It is constantly following him and Americans feel it.” Haley claimed to believe that Trump is to blame for the GOP's underperformance in past elections. Furthermore, she alleged that his presence in the party has made things rather “difficult” as they [GOP] have often dealt with the aftermath of his “actions”.

Haley moves on to discuss her thoughts on an ideal leader for the Republicans in general and makes a brief comparison to Trump once more. “We need to make sure we have a new conservative leader,” declares Haley. She went on to share a statistic, “Republicans have lost the last seven out of eight popular votes for President.” She continued to explain, “The way you do that is you send someone in there that doesn’t just beat Biden by two or three points like Trump does.”

Haley briefly paused and noted, “You get somebody that beats Biden between nine and thirteen points.” The GOP’s promising candidate proudly nodded as she took a look at a recent poll conducted by CNN that displayed her major win in comparison to President Joe Biden in comparison to her other rivals including Trump.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Timothy A. Clary-Pool

The former South Carolina Governor even alludes to Trump’s myriad of legal troubles including his ongoing trial for the Civil Fraud Case and the upcoming Classified Documents Case. She then brought to light a possible con if he were to officially become the final Republican candidate to face off against a member of the Democrat party. Moreover, Haley strongly believes and claims to be able to lead the GOP to “win up and down the ticket, governor’s races, congressional seats, all of those seats.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Lastly, she proudly and in elation states, “It’s not just the presidential. We’re trying to win across the board. I can do that.” Given the aforementioned poll that displays Haley’s success, Trump or his representatives have yet to issue a comment. Whether or not he’s retort amid his involvement in sorting out legal affairs remains to be seen.

