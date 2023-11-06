The presidential campaign trail for the GOP took an unexpected turn as Nikki Haley teased her competitor Ron DeSantis over circulating rumors indicating the Florida governor wears 'height-boosting' insoles in his boots. During a candid interview on The Daily Show, host Charlamagne tha God questioned Haley about whether she planned to wear high heels to potentially outsize DeSantis at the next GOP presidential debate. Haley was not hesitant to address it while quipping, “I don’t know. We’ll have to figure that out. I can tell you I’ve always talked about my high heels. I’ve never hid that from anybody, I’ve always said, don’t wear them if you can’t run in them. So we’ll see if he can run in them.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

As per the reports in Politico, DeSantis’s campaign has previously denied the ‘heel’ rumors. This funny banter between Charlamagne and Haley turned the spotlight back on the swirling speculations about the governor's footwear preferences. Viewers have been fixated on the Republican governor’s footwear ever since someone suggested DeSantis has secret lifts inside his favorite pair of boots. DeSantis insisted that he does not wear heels. As per the Daily Mail reports, in a podcast with Patrick Bet-David, he said he wore ' standard, off-the-rack Lucchese' boots and argued that being poked about silly things like his heeled boots is a 'sign of strength.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

As per The Hillsources, not just content with discussing heels, Haley addressed a deeper issue during the interview, stating, “There’s never been any lines to the women’s bathroom in any of the jobs I’ve ever had,” noting several past experiences when she was either the first woman to hold a given position or the only woman serving on a board or group. “I don’t worry about being a woman at all. I mean, I wear heels. It’s not for a fashion statement. It’s because if I get mad, you know, I’m ready to kick anytime, and I think that people have always respected me because they know I do my homework. They know I fight for what I believe in, and I tell the truth. I tell the hard truth, whether they want to hear it or not. And I think that’s where I’ve always been different.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Social media has been abuzz with claims and speculation regarding DeSantis’ footwear choices, especially after social media posts ridiculed the governor’s intriguingly shaped cowboy boots. While there's no concrete evidence to support the 'heel' theory, experts have weighed in, suggesting the possibility of height-increasing insoles. The ongoing playful sparring over footwear choices might just be an interesting sidebar in the broader landscape of the GOP presidential race. As the candidates battle for the final price, these funny banter and theories add a light touch to the otherwise serious political landscape of the country's highest office.

