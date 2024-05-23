Nikki Haley Says She'll Vote For Trump, Gets Trolled for 'Fooling People': "It Was Her Plan"

Former presidential candidate Nikki Haley made an unexpected political statement by endorsing former President Donald Trump. Despite her past criticism of Trump, saying he is "not qualified" to be the next president, the former governor of South Carolina declared she will be voting for the presumed Republican nominee. As per CBS News, "I will be voting for Trump," Haley said during an event at the Hudson Institute in Washington, D.C. "Having said that, I stand by what I said in my suspension speech." However, netizens criticized her choice by stating that she 'fooled the people', they recalled a statement made by her months ago on X: “We can't have someone that sits and mocks men and women trying to protect America. It's a pattern of chaos. It’s a pattern of irresponsibility.”

Nikki Haley just said she’s voting for Trump.



Her 3 months ago: “We can't have someone that sits and mocks men and women trying to protect America. It's a pattern of chaos. It’s a pattern of irresponsibility.” pic.twitter.com/q5YflJZDlF — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) May 22, 2024

@scottadamson11 raged: "This was Nikki Haley's plan all along. she fooled no one!" @joanne_oyer agreed: "Nikki Haley fooled a lot of people." @DavisEditor tweeted: "Very disappointed with her decision. It looks like I wasted my vote on her. @NikkiHaley I thought you were different than the others. You had given me hope about the future of the party and a return to reasonableness." @BrianWi23120118 added: "Disappointing that Haley is saying that she will vote for a corrupt insurrectionist bully. I guess it is party over principle."

Disappointing that Haley is saying that she will vote for a corrupt insurrectionist bully. I guess it is party over principle. — Brian Will (@BrianWi23120118) May 23, 2024

@TimianLo criticized: "What career? She effectively just ended it by backstabbing half of her supporters. She'll never hold office again." @Aussie_Resister said: "Haley was so outraged and hurt when Trump mocked her husband while he was serving overseas. Now she is voting for Trump. It’s not just career over country. It’s also career over family." @Falisonharrison slammed: "There is absolutely no doubt. She has no integrity, no dignity. She is the female version of Ted Cruz. She has been squashed by Trump."

Haley was so outraged and hurt when Trump mocked her husband while he was serving overseas. Now she is voting for Trump . It’s not just career over country. It’s also career over family . — Neil (@Aussie_Resister) May 23, 2024

Haley has referred to Trump as "as unhinged" and "more unhinged than he ever was" since the start of the year. However, during her March campaign suspension address, Haley stated that she had consistently backed the Republican candidate, citing the words of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, "Never just follow the crowd. Always make up your own mind." "It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him," she said while dropping out of the presidential race. "And I hope he does that. At its best, politics is about bringing people into your cause, not turning them away. And our conservative cause badly needs more people. This is now his time for choosing."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Mark Wilson

Criticizing Haley's move to vote for Trump, President Joe Biden's campaign said "nothing has changed" for Republicans who voted for Haley. "Nothing has changed for the millions of Republican voters who continue to cast their ballots against Donald Trump in the primaries and care deeply about the future of our democracy, standing strong with our allies against foreign adversaries, and working across the aisle to get things done for the American people — while also rejecting the chaos, division, and violence that Donald Trump embodies," said Michael Tyler, Biden campaign's communications director.

Former GOP Rep. @AdamKinzinger blasts Nikki Haley:



“She’s putting her career and her interests over the country.” pic.twitter.com/YLNlHBWk4s — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 23, 2024

As per Firstpost, the Former US ambassador to the UN criticized Biden during her speech at the Hudson Institute saying, “Trump has not been perfect on these policies,” Haley said. “I have made that clear many, many times. But Biden has been a catastrophe." She concluded.“Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me and not assume that they’re just going to be with him. And I genuinely hope he does that."