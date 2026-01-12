Nikki Glaser Roasts Hollywood’s Elite With Bold Epstein Joke at Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser took several jabs at celebrities at the Golden Globes, with ruthless jokes ranging from the Epstein files to the Department of Justice (DOJ). She successfully hosted the 2025 Golden Globes, and came back again to do the same this year. Dressed in a stunning red satin off-the-shoulder gown, Glaser dropped some of her best jokes.

She started her monologue with, “There are so many A-listers — and by A-listers, I do mean people who are on ‘A list’ that have been heavily redacted.” Immediately, there was a huge laugh as everyone understood who she was mentioning.

Her next jab was at the DOJ, “The Golden Globe for best editing goes to… the Justice Department!” Her jokes were targeted at the Jeffrey Epstein files that were released by the DOJ. The files were edited and did not give much information. Despite several documents released, everyone pointed out the blacked-out information.

After Donald Trump signed off on the files to be released, the DOJ failed to release all the files by Dec. 19. In addition, the heavy redaction of many pages drew heavy criticism. The DOJ claimed it was done to protect the victim’s identity; however, people weren’t convinced.

Critics argued the redactions protected wealthy and influential individuals. Even a group of survivors claimed the information was redacted with no explanation. Names of law enforcement officers, prosecutors, and co-conspirators were allegedly removed from the files.

Glaser’s next target was CBS News. She said,” And the award for most editing goes to CBS News. Yes, CBS News, America’s newest place to see BS news. We needed another.” This is due to the editorial cuts and changes that critics labeled as propaganda. Many viewers were impressed by Glaser’s monologue.

One user on X wrote, “Truth cuts sharper than any award. CBS and the feds editing the narrative? We see it. America deserves transparency, not spin.” The second one added, “need her back every year, sorry.”

Trump supporters were largely unhappy with the monologue, and a fan had a fitting reply, “It’s funny that MAGAtards loved Nikki when she roasted Tom Brady and joked about Biden, but NOW she’s gone too far huh? Smh lol.” Another one appreciated Nikki, “When comedians start saying what journalists won’t, you know something’s broken. Nikki Glaser said it out loud.”

One more user pointed out, “I mean, she’s not wrong. CBS is one of the least popular 3-letter agencies run by the US government, next to the FBI and ICE. Why did DOGE take down PBS and not CBS?”