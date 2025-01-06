Golden Globes 2025: Nikki Glaser Roasts Diddy Parties and Dune, Says “No Baby Oil This Year”

Nikki Glaser took the 2025 Golden Globes swinging with her witty monologue. It was her hosting debut, and she opened her monologue by poking the infamous Diddy parties, Timothee Chalamat and Dune: Part Two. Her sarcastic take on everything trending in Hollywood went viral on the internet and is being loved by fans.

Glaser started her monologue by addressing the event as “Ozempic’s biggest night.” She even addressed Paramount+ viewers and said, “You have six days left to cancel your free trial.” “I’ve got to say, this feels like I finally made it. You know, I’m in a room full of producers at the Beverly Hilton hotel, and this time, all of my clothes are on,” Glaser said to big laughs. “It was worth it.”

Nikki Glaser Jokes about Diddy and Baby Oil at The Golden Globe Awards 2025 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/tbpsZwBTDW — Dortie (@24SevenEyes) January 6, 2025

As Glaser ran through some of the top nominees of the night, she remarked, “Tonight, we celebrate the best of film and hold space for television,” hinting at the viral “Wicked” press tour meme. “‘Wicked,’ ‘Queer,’ ‘Nightbitch’… these are not just words Ben Affleck yells after he orgasms; these are some of the incredible movies nominated tonight.”

Glaser continued, “‘The Bear,’ ‘The Penguin,’ ‘Baby Reindeer’… these are not just things found in RFK’s freezer, these are TV shows nominated tonight.” The host for the night brought to attention “the hardest-working actors in show business,” and she referred to the servers. The hard-working servers bring celebrities their favorite “cocktails to drink” and “food to look at.”

Nikki Glaser was all praises for Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi sequel. She complimented Zendaya, saying, “You were incredible in ‘Dune,’ oh my God. I woke up for all your scenes!” Glaser aimed at Zendaya’s other film, “Challengers”, which was released in 2024. Glaser commented, “That movie was more sexually charged than Diddy’s credit card!” The ‘not-so-indirect’ remark definitely went down well with Hollywood’s A-list stars as well as viewers.

The quick-witted monologue did not end there; Glaser spoke of Sean Diddy, the disgraced hip-hop mogul, who was accused of sex trafficking and rape. Glaser said, “I’m sorry, I’m upset too. The after-party isn’t going to be as good this year, but we have to move on. ‘Stanley Tucci freak-off’ doesn’t have the same ring to it.”

i would call nikki glaser the perfect #TheGoldenGlobes host if it wasn’t for the horrible diddy jokes…sexual abuse is not funny! — ALLY ☩🫁 ☩ (@iluvevermore13) January 6, 2025

As the cameras were cutting to the Conclave star, she winced in jest and added, “No baby oil this year, just lots of olive oil.” The 82nd Golden Globes definitely kicked off on a high and sarcastic note. Glaser’s monologue targeting Hollywood scandals became a fan favorite but sparked a mix of laughter and awkward silences.

The host’s monologue, however, also received a flip reaction from online viewers. Some praised her for her fearless commentary on the current issues. On the other hand, some criticized her for comically addressing such a delicate topic. Nikki Glaser being the first woman to host the award ceremony was already a kick-off for viewers. While her other jokes were fun, the comment on Diddy did not land so well. Some online speculators even commented on the joke as ‘gross’ and ‘disgusting.’