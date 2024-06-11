Nikki Glaser Explains Why Kim Kardashian Got Booed at Tom Brady's Roast—And It's Not What You Think

During Tom Brady's recent roast, reality star Kim Kardashian was harshly booed by the audience, and comedian Nikki Glaser finally revealed the surprising reason behind the incident. In an episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Glaser, who was also in attendance at the Netflix event, clarified that the boos were not a result of Kardashian's infamous feud with Taylor Swift. Contrary to speculation, it wasn't Swift's fans in the audience who initiated the negative response, as per Daily Mail, with Glaser emphasizing, "I do have that on good information that it was not based on that."

According to Glaser, the boos stemmed from a 'wild guy who's a comedian' known for stirring up trouble. She explained that this comedian, seemingly inebriated, impulsively initiated the booing as a joke, which then escalated as the crowd followed suit. In addition, she noted that the atmosphere didn't align with a Swift-centric crowd and even suggested that they might have been 'sports fans wanting to have some sort of release to boo.'

However, Glaser also expressed relief upon discovering that the incident was not orchestrated by Swifties. In a show of support for Kardashian and her clan, who often face criticism for their perceived lack of talent, Glaser defended the famous family, asserting, "I don’t want to hear that anymore that they’re not talented. They clearly are! They’ve achieved something consistently for 20 years now. They’re talented! It just doesn’t look like the talent you define."

Glaser's remarks came on the heels of her revelation that Kardashian had reached out to her via direct message following their joint appearance at the Brady event. During an episode of the We're Here To Help podcast, hosted by Jake Johnson and Gareth Reynolds, Glaser disclosed that Kardashian messaged her while en route to their studio, praising her performance at the roast. Kardashian's message read, "Aww thanks! And YOU killed it. I don’t know how you do this — it’s abuse lol." Expressing her admiration for Kardashian's comedic abilities, Glaser referenced her successful hosting stint on Saturday Night Live in 2021, describing her monologue as 'elite.'

Appearing on Today with Hoda & Jenna to promote her latest Netflix comedy special, Glaser also shared some insights into why Brady might have regretted participating in the roast. While Brady initially seemed enthusiastic about the event, he later expressed regret, particularly due to the impact it had on his children. "I think he probably does regret it," Glaser said. "I feel maybe he didn’t consider the backlash from his family and how it would affect them, and I do understand that."

The comedian added, "Tom Brady does not do anything without doing his research and knowing exactly what he’s getting into. I think it’s kind of a thing you say after the fact, but it’s impossible to me that he didn’t consider what could’ve happened." Glaser continued, "There’s roast footage out there that you can watch. But there’s a part of me that thinks that Tom Brady, especially given his career and how much people love him, nobody has ever said a bad thing to him in the past 30 years. So he didn’t know that anyone was capable of going there."

Reflecting on the roast itself, Glaser noted that Brady seemed somewhat unprepared for the barrage of jokes. "I got a sense that maybe it was a little more than he had planned for," she said. One of the night's viral moments occurred when Brady left his seat to ask comedian Jeff Ross not to joke about Robert Kraft. Glaser was taken aback by this incident, initially thinking it was part of a pre-planned bit. "I thought it was maybe a joke or part of a bit that they choreographed before, but it certainly wasn’t," she said.

In retrospect, Brady has openly reflected on his decision to participate in the roast and expressed that he wouldn't do it again. "I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun," Brady said on The Pivot Podcast. "I didn’t like the way that it affected my kids, so it’s the hardest part about like the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn’t do that again because of the way that affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world."