Nicole Kidman Looks Unrecognisable With Her Natural Hair: “Never Going to Be..."

Nicole Kidman has long been recognized as a Hollywood icon, celebrated for her versatile acting and impeccable red-carpet looks. Yet, recent glimpses of the actress embracing her natural hair have left fans in awe, showing a side of her that’s both intimate and refreshingly real. The Oscar-winning actress, often associated with sleek, straight, blond locks, was once known for her fiery red curls. Her natural hair, a cascade of tight, vibrant curls, was a hallmark of her early career, as seen in her blockbuster 90s films. However, by the early 2000s, Kidman began transitioning to the straight, blond look that would become her signature.

nicole kidman and her natural curls are such a heavenly duo pic.twitter.com/39aAqGZWZc — camilla rhodes (@baysofangels) November 15, 2023

Reflecting on this transformation, Kidman has openly expressed regret over taming her natural curls. In an interview, she revealed, "I really wanted to have that suntanned skin and long blonde hair… I wanted to conform and be the Aussie beach girl. And I was never going to be that." To fit the mold, she resorted to straightening her curls—a decision she now wishes she could undo. As per Nicki Swift, Kidman confessed, "I wish I had left my hair alone. Because I kept straightening it I would always be told, 'Your curls are so beautiful' and I never believed them." She further repented, "I tortured them to death. I always say, 'Don't ruin the ringlets!'"

Over the past few years, particularly during the lockdown, Kidman has been embracing her natural hair more frequently. In an interview, she recalled, "Do I wish that I hadn't screwed up my hair by straightening it all the time? Sure." She further added, "I had that hair. I shouldn't have abused my hair. I loved that hair. What was I thinking? I'm working on getting that hair again," as per Hello Magazine.

thinking about nicole kidman's curly hair pic.twitter.com/U6iA9xV2n9 — a(lis)on hendrix (@sunnybaudeIaire) November 2, 2020

Kidman’s daughters, Sunday and Faith, have also inherited her wavy hair, and the actress is determined to ensure they appreciate their natural beauty. Besides, as a mother of four, Kidman treasures her family above all else. She remarked, "[I do] not have a big social life. I have my work, I have my family, I have my own inner landscape that I explore. I choose that probably more than I choose to be out partying."

Furthermore, Kidman's relationship with her husband Kieth Urban remains a cornerstone of her life. Married since 2006, the couple continues to cherish their time together despite their demanding careers. Talking about her relationship, Kidman once confessed, "I remember thinking, I had such a crush on him, and he wasn't interested in me. It's true! He didn’t call me for four months." However, Urban had a different story to tell. He shared, "Somebody had given me her number, and I had it in my pocket for a while...I kept looking at it thinking, 'If I call this number, she's going to answer. I don't know what [to] say.' I wasn't in a very healthy place in my life… I'd never have thought she'd see anything in a guy like me."