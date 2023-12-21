Nicki Minaj is all Praises For Taylor Swift, Says, 'Can Collaborate With Her In A Heartbeat’

Nicki Minaj launched her newest album, "Pink Friday 2," on December 8, marking the occasion by engaging in recent tweets. Following the extraordinary feat achieved by her devoted fan base, who shattered the record for vinyl sales set by a female rap album, Minaj used her platform on Twitter to applaud Taylor Swift for her exceptional achievements in sales. Her tweets genuinely acknowledged Swift's remarkable success in the music industry. “The SAG QUEEN TAYLOR DESERVES!!!! PERIOD!!!!! She takes months and years off then comes back with great music and fans who’ll never leave her!!!! The END!!!!!!!” Minaj tweeted. Moving forward, when questioned about the possibility of collaborating with Swift, the singer enthusiastically replied, "in a heartbeat."

Further along the Twitter conversation, Minaj elaborated on the reason behind bringing up Swift's name in the discussion initially. “I was simply discussing vinyl w/the Barbz due to questions they had for me…,” she said. “We broke the record in vinyl sales for any female rap album in history. That means retailers had no way of knowing that the vinyl would be in high demand. Either way, now they do! That’s a marvelous thing! " she further added. She proceeded to overflow with praise for Swift, commending her exceptional sales achievements.

“Taylor & her fans have put in the work. Now it’s our turn,” Minaj stated. Moreover, December holds a distinctive significance for Minaj, not only because of her album release but also because she chose to unveil the record on her birthday. Intriguingly, both Minaj and Swift mark their birthdays in December, with the latter celebrating her 34th birthday on December 13. Coincidentally, this shared birth month aligns with their celebratory moments. Meanwhile, before Minaj's heartwarming tweets about Swift, a few months ago, the billionaire artist lauded Minaj during the MTV Video Music Awards in September, reciprocating admiration and mutual respect within the music industry.

As Swift received the accolade for "Best Direction," she ensured to express her admiration for her fellow Sagittarian, extending heartfelt praise during her acceptance speech. “That’s my favorite Sagittarius over there,” she said. In reaction, Minaj responded with a warm smile, acknowledging Taylor in return. A few years before this interaction, they collectively captivated fans, causing excitement as they shared the spotlight at the 2015 VMAs. Their joint performance, as detailed by Hollywood Life, became a thrilling spectacle, blending the melodies of "Bad Blood” and “The Night Is Still Young” into an electrifying mashup that enthralled audiences.

Apart from Swift's achievement as the top global artist on Spotify, her tracks "Anti-Hero" and "Cruel Summer" earned spots on the top 10 songs worldwide list. Notably, the Grammy-winning artist's album "Lover" secured the seventh position on the global charts. According to reports from Page Six, Swift's journey to success soared remarkably in the past year, leading her to achieve billionaire status officially. This milestone was marked during her Eras Tour, which commenced this year. Impressively, her tour is poised to potentially claim the title of the highest-grossing tour in history.

