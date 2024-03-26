Nicki Minaj Faces a Serious Wardrobe Malfunction Mid-Concert, Blames Fans for Not Alerting Her

Nicki Minaj faced an embarrassing moment on stage as she was caught off-guard when her attire decided to rip off without any warning. During her show at the Kia Center in Orlando, on March 22, dressed in a vibrant yellow ensemble, the Queens icon delighted her fans by sharing a special moment during a performance of The Night Is Still Young, per People.

In a spontaneous gesture of connection, she passed the microphone to a few lucky Barbz, allowing them to join in the song. Amidst the exchange, there was a brief wardrobe mishap when one of the dress straps became unhooked, showcasing Minaj's trademark confidence and grace under pressure. During a heartfelt rendition of one of her lesser-known tracks from The Pinkprint, the Super Bass rapper momentarily remained unaware of a wardrobe malfunction that exposed her breast. In a candid moment captured on footage, Minaj quickly realized the situation, gracefully covering herself with her hand and jacket.

Displaying a blend of astonishment and amusement, she silently mouthed, "Oh my God, my boob," revealing her grounded and relatable nature even in the face of unforeseen onstage incidents. "Meanwhile, my boob is out and no one f–king told me. Thanks, Barbz. My whole boob was out. See, that’s what I get for talking about people," she told the crowd after the major wardrobe malfunction. Throughout her career, she has showcased an eclectic range of styles, from a striking silver cutout bodysuit to a bold hot pink fur vest layered over just a bra, and even a black cowboy hat adorned with fringe.

In December, she unveiled her tour dates shortly after announcing Pink Friday 2, her highly anticipated fifth studio album and a sequel to her groundbreaking debut, Pink Friday, released in 2010. Embarking on a tour across North America, she promises to treat audiences to a mix of her chart-topping hits and new favorites, before taking her electrifying performances overseas to the U.K. and Europe.

Last year, Minaj made headlines with her New Year's resolution. During CNN's New Year's Eve Live on December 31, 2023, journalist Anderson Cooper and talk show host Andy Cohen sparked viral buzz on social media with their reaction to Minaj's New Year's resolution. The duo reminisced about a previous interview where Minaj delivered a memorable "b****y" one-liner. Minaj had disclosed her plans for 2024 during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, which Cooper and Cohen amusingly recalled. Page Six reported Minaj's statement from her December 14 appearance on the Bravo series, "My New Year's resolution is to keep my foot on the b****es' necks." Cooper asked Cohen what it meant, saying, "Wow, what did she say?" The 55-year-old repeated Minaj's statement which led to a string of laughter.