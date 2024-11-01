‘Nickelodeon Kids Pick the President’ Poll Results Are In — It Has Only Been Wrong Twice Since 1988

Vice President Kamala Harris has emerged as the winner of the Nickelodeon 'Kids Pick the President' poll, with 52% of the vote against former President Donald Trump’s 48%. While children can’t vote in the upcoming election, Nickelodeon’s long-running poll has an amazing track record for correctly predicting election outcomes. Since 1988, the poll has only been wrong twice, in 2004 and 2016. Given its impressive accuracy, Harris' narrow victory should make Democrats happy.

The poll, which ran online from October 3 through October 23, with over 32,000 votes submitted, was hosted by Nate Burleson and his daughter Mia. As per The Independent, the father-daughter duo also gave young voters an outlet to share and discuss topics shaping their generation, such as the economy, AI, and healthcare. The program also highlighted young activists advocating for causes they’re passionate about, including educational access and heart health awareness. Interestingly, the kids’ choice for president differs vastly from that of young adults in more formal polls. A recent Harvard survey showed that among likely voters under 30, Harris leads Trump by a solid 28 points, with a 60% to 32% preference margin.

As per the Daily Mail, this difference has stirred quite a reaction online, as social media users weighed in on what the kids’ close poll might mean. One X (formerly Twitter) user who leaned Left, wrote, “52% is so f***ing low...this is insane. The parents of these kids must be VILE.” In agreement, another added, “The parents of the 48% need to be talked to, because what the f-.” Echoing the sentiment, another penned, “52% isn’t the landslide I needed it to be. These kids are down bad.” A netizen also quipped, “Civics classes help make sure young kids aren’t influenced like their parents. That’s why the GOP hates that kind of education.”

As the comments poured in, one read, “I know this isn't meant to be taken seriously but this is not great.” Meanwhile, a MAGA supporter chimed, “That is the only poll she will win...” The Nickelodeon poll, at its core, is a way to introduce children to the democratic process. A while ago, Nickelodeon’s former 'Nick News' host, Linda Ellerbee, emphasized, “It is important to take note of who won the Kids’ Vote, simply because so many kids vote the way their parents will. But what really counts is this: They participated in democracy. They voted. How can this be anything but good?”

With Election Day less than a week away, recent national polls place Harris and Trump neck-and-neck, much like the Kid's Vote. Harris has slim leads in some battleground states, but Trump’s betting odds show growing strength in swing states like Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada.