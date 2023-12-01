Nick Cannon Defends Beyoncé’s Renaissance Premiere Look: “Kim Kardashian Wishes She Looked Like That”

The contentious Renaissance movie premiere outfit, which Beyoncé wore was addressed by host Steve Cannon, co-host Mason, and guest Courtney Bee on a recent edition of The Daily Cannon. Mason said that Beyoncé's admirers had differing opinions on her appearance, with some seeing Kim Kardashian and others thinking she was trying to lighten her skin tone. As reported by Page Six, the rapper said on the show, "Kim Kardashian want[s] to look like Beyoncé." He added that his ex-girlfriend Kardashian "wishes she looked like that." He further said "She has looked the same since she was 16," while calling detractors "out of [their] f-king mind".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace)

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Claimed That Her Family “Scammed the System” to Get Famous

At the premiere of Renaissance, Beyoncé was almost unrecognizable, prompting admirers to draw comparisons to Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga. Similar to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, a concert documentary on Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour will be broadcast in theaters, giving fans who couldn't acquire concert tickets a second opportunity.

The Renaissance movie premiere guests in Los Angeles on Saturday included Tyler Perry, Lizzo, and Issa Rae, among many others. Even though the diva herself did not attend the red carpet, Donatella Versace did post an Instagram snapshot of the star wearing an amazing Versace dress, giving fans a sneak peek. She captioned it, "@beyonce, you are a vision in Versace. You are unique. One of one, the number one, the only one!!! I can’t wait to see the Renaissance tour movie."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

However, some admirers had different opinions, believing that Beyonce bore too much resemblance to other famous people in her new style. One person commented on the post, "Literally everyone looking like a Kardashian." Another user compared her to Kim Kardashian and said, "Why Beyonce is Kim K now ???" A similar comment read, "Smh even @beyonce wants to be a Kardashian." Some other fans were more concerned about Beyonce's natural skin color and filled the section with questions like "White Beyoncé? I didn’t recognize her". A third person added, "I have never understood those celebrities who are supposedly proud of their origin but try to change their physical appearance. whitening their image to fit into another race. It is contradictory and ridiculous." One more fan chimed in, "I don't understand why a black woman wants to be blonde, isn't that cultural appropriation?"

Also Read: Daughter North’s Practical Abilities Cause Kim Kardashian to Take Another 'Humbling' Hit

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

As reported by Daily Mail, Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother, reacted angrily when internet trolls accused her daughter of skin lightening. Knowles shared a video on Instagram along with the caption, "Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid ignorant self, hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white. She does a film, called the renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she's trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?"

Also Read: After Trouble in Kanye West's New Paradise, Kim Kardashian Still Feels ‘Traumatized’ From Past Marriage

She further supported her daughter by adding, "Jealousy and racism, sexism, double standards, you perpetuate those things. Instead of celebrating a sister or just ignoring if you don't like her. I am sick of you losers. I know that she is going to be pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up! This girl minds her own business. She helps people whenever she can. She lifts up and promotes black women and underdogs at all times."

More from Inquisitr

Fans Slam Kim Kardashian for Encouraging Daughter North West's 'Rude and Disrespectful' Behavior

Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Disapproval of Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala Outfit Exposed by Daughter North West