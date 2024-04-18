NFL Star Travis Kelce Takes Center Stage as Game Show Host

NFL star Travis Kelce is set to make a big splash as the host of Prime Video's newest game show sensation, "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" According to NBC 6 South Florida, The announcement was made on April 16, signaling an exciting new venture for the three-time Super Bowl champion. Kelce, known for his skills on the football field as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, expressed his enthusiasm for this new opportunity, saying, "I've always been a fan of game shows, and I'm thrilled to be hosting my very first one with Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?"

As mentioned by E News, The 34-year-old former athlete will guide participants through 20 episodes of this spinoff from the beloved "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" Each episode will feature an adult contestant seeking help from a group of celebrities to answer 11 questions based on elementary school subjects, all in pursuit of a $100,000 prize. For Kelce, being able to host a game show is like a dream come true. "I'm just grateful to be on the hosting side this time around and curious to see how these famous individuals fare," he commented.

Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals unscripted and targeted programming for Amazon MGM Studios, expressed confidence in Kelce's ability to connect with viewers. "Travis has proven to be an incredible talent on and off the field," she shared in an April 16 press release. "His natural, comedic dynamic with our panelists and guests, coupled with some exciting new twists, will keep our global customers coming back week after week." she shared, talking about his natural comedic timing and magnetic presence. While there is no official premiere date yet for the show, fans are eagerly awaiting Kelce's debut as a host. However, this isn't Kelce's first experience in the spotlight. Back in 2016, he starred in his own reality dating series called "Catching Kelce," which gave audiences a glimpse into his personal life away from football.

Kelce's new gig as a host comes at a time when he is enjoying immense success in both his career and personal relationships. Fresh off his Super Bowl victory with the Chiefs in 2024, Kelce has also been making headlines for his romance with pop sensation Taylor Swift. Their love story began in July 2023 when Swift's tour brought her to Arrowhead Stadium, where Kelce, a self-proclaimed fan of Swift, was in attendance. Despite missing the chance to give Swift a friendship bracelet at that time, the two eventually connected and started dating, leading to many adorable moments and public outings together.

From cheering each other on at NFL games to being part of Swift's close-knit group of friends for various events, Kelce and Swift have been sharing their journey with fans, showcasing their affection for one another both online and offline. As their relationship continues to grow, fans are eagerly anticipating what the future holds for this dynamic couple.