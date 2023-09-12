Tom Brady seemed to respond to his ex, Gisele Bundchen, with a cryptic social media post after the latter spoke about her divorce in her latest bombshell interview with Vanity Fair. The former couple was married for over 13 years but went their separate ways in 2022. Brady's post came within 24 hours of the model's statement, which is why many fans think it could qualify as an (in)direct answer to her remarks.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Also Read: NFL Legend Tom Brady Receives an Emotional Farewell from the New England Patriots

Brady posted a quote from famous American author Ralph Waldo Emerson, which talked about success and 'false friends,' as per Marca. "What is success?" the quote read. "To laugh often and much; To win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; To earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends." It continued, "To appreciate the beauty; To find the best in others; To leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch or a redeemed social condition." The last lines were: "To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded."

Image Source: Instagram | @tombrady

Brady's ex-wife Bundchen addressed several rumors surrounding her divorce to Vanity Fair. She also discussed one specific allegation—that she gave Brady an ultimatum to retire—citing that such remarks were 'hurtful.' The Brazilian model said, "Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart." She continued, "When I was 26 years old, and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make."

Image Source: Getty Images | Theo Wargo

Also Read: Gisele Bundchen Plans Her Living Arrangements Close to Ex Husband Tom Brady Post Divorce

Bundchen went on, "That doesn't mean you don't love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? - It's a dance. It's a balance." It's unclear if Brady's post was a response to Bundchen; however, the supermodel clarified their marriage was falling apart before he retired, per TMZ. During this tell-all interview, the 43-year-old supermodel was in Costa Rica and repeatedly emphasized that the notion that they went their separate ways because of football was the 'craziest thing' she'd ever heard.

Also Read: Tom Brady Reacts to Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper’s Recent Family Vacation in Italy

The former Victoria's Secret model clarified that divorce won't stop her from being his ultimate cheerleader. "Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever," she said. "If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me," Bundchen reassured.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

She continued, "I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart." The ex-couple are parents to two children: 10-year-old Vivian and 13-year-old Benjamin.

More from Inquisitr

Here’s What Pro Footballer Tom Brady Said About Being ‘Benched’ During His Early Days

Ace Footballer Tom Brady Reveals Why He Doesn't Like Being Called the G.O.A.T: "Take Compliments Worse"