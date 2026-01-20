Newsom Slams Europe’s ‘Complicity’ as Trump Pushes Greenland Takeover

California Governor Gavin Newsom launched a blunt attack on European leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, accusing them of being “complicit” in President Donald Trump’s push to buy or annex Greenland.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Newsom said world leaders were being “played” by Trump and warned that attempts to flatter or negotiate with him amounted to surrender, according to The Guardian.

“This is not diplomacy. It’s stupidity,” Newsom said. “I can’t take this complicity. People rolling over. I should have brought kneepads for all the world leaders. This is pathetic,” he added.

America’s allies and business leaders need to understand this: There’s no diplomacy with Donald Trump. Get off your knees and grow a spine. pic.twitter.com/epAphL4CYn — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 20, 2026

Trump has demanded control of Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, and has threatened to impose sweeping tariffs on European countries that oppose the move. European leaders have so far avoided direct confrontation, wary of trade retaliation and security fallout.

Newsom mocked that restraint. “It’s time to buck up,” he said, urging Europe to stop appeasing the US president and stand united against what he views as economic coercion.

The California governor has a long-running habit of using “kneepads” as shorthand for political submission. He sells red kneepads emblazoned with Trump’s signature on his website, marketed as gear “for all your groveling to Trump needs.” At Davos, the symbolism turned literal.

Newsom returned to the forum positioning himself as a counterweight to Trump, who is also attending and leading the largest-ever US delegatio. Newsom is scheduled to speak one day after Trump’s address and will hold private meetings with foreign leaders and business executives.

Newsom Tells World Leaders to Stand Up to Trump: ‘Pathetic’https://t.co/qgEJwpo1rj — Rose PArsons (@lilstuffParsons) January 20, 2026

In a statement released ahead of the trip, says Politico, Newsom accused Trump of running an agenda that rewards allies, punishes dissenters, and distorts free markets. “Trump’s economic agenda betrays our nation,” Newsom said. “It is not ‘America First’ but ‘Trump First’,” he added.

But Newsom’s ire was not reserved for Trump alone.

He has openly criticized corporate leaders, universities, and governments he believes have bent to Trump’s pressure. At Davos, he described European leaders’ posture as weak and humiliating, telling that they looked “pathetic.”

He likened dealing with Trump to facing a predator, claiming, “You mate with him or he devours you,” He continued, “They need to stand tall, stand firm, stand united.”

The comments came as Trump continued to escalate rhetoric around Greenland, posting AI-generated images of himself lecturing European leaders and threatening 200% tariffs on French wine and cheese.

Reporter: Have you invited Putin to be a member of the board of peace? Trump: Yes Reporter: Can you respond to Macron saying he will not join the board of peace? Trump: Nobody wants him… I’ll put a 200% tariff on his wines and he’ll join

Follow:@RawEntropy pic.twitter.com/9dPEFBRPo4 — Raw Entropy (@RawEntropy) January 20, 2026

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned of a “united and proportional” response to US tariffs in her own Davos remarks.

Meanwhile, Trump is reportedly pushing to formalize his controversial “Board of Peace,” a US-led body that critics say would bypass the United Nations. Membership reportedly carries a $1 billion cost.

France has already signaled resistance, with President Emmanuel Macron slamming Trump about his bullying tactics. “France does not intend to give a favorable response,” a senior French official said of the board, citing concerns about undermining the UN framework.

Newsom framed Europe’s silence as dangerous. “To remain silent in the face of wrongdoing is not neutrality,” he said. “It is complicity.”

As Trump doubles down on Greenland and tests alliances, Newsom appears determined to use Davos as a stage — not to soothe tensions, but to call out what he sees as global submission.