Newsom Roasts Trump With Shocking Epstein Clip, Stokes Online Outrage

California Gov. Gavin Newsom mocked President Donald Trump on social media Monday by posting a video that juxtaposed Trump’s remarks in Pennsylvania with an infamous recording tied to Jeffrey Epstein, the governor’s office posted on X.

According to the White House, Trump had told a Pennsylvania crowd that miners’ pay rose under his administration — “For miners, their wages went up $3,300,” the White House summary quotes him saying. But he also went on to tell the crowd how much he loves minors.

The Mirror US reports that the president also said, “For miners, do we love miners? I love miners. I don’t know how they do it going 10,000 feet under the ground and they wouldn’t trade jobs with me. Number 47 continued, “If I gave them a beautiful, magnificent penthouse in the middle of Manhattan, where I used to live, if I gave them the most beautiful penthouse, they wouldn’t take it. They’d rather go 10,000 feet underground and dig, that’s what they want.”

Newsom’s official social media account then shared a clip of Epstein and Trump that highlighted the awkward wordplay between Trump’s reference to “miners” and a notorious Epstein-related recording that referenced “minors.” The governor’s post aimed at undercutting Trump’s Pennsylvania tour, where the president was touting economic gains and affordability measures. The governor’s X post drew immediate attention and sharp responses online.

“Minors or miners, Trump has screwed them both,” one reply to the governor’s post read, reflecting the blunt tone of many reactions. Another X user wrote, “Regardless of the play on words, it’s a clear indication of how far America has fallen.” Those responses show how Newsom’s short social-media action quickly turned local political jabs into a national conversation.

Others were fiercely protective of the president, making comments such as, “he was talking about miners. not minors. these people have nothing. embarrassed for them.”

The word is that Trump’s rally in Pocono, Pennsylvania was a miserable flop with only around 200 people attending last night. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/HD7N4d7m7F — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) December 10, 2025

Trump’s former friendship with sex offender Epstein has long been a thorn in his side. And once again, their relationship has come under the spotlight with Newsom poking the bear with the video footage.

The Mirror reports that the clip dates back to 1992, at an event at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. The footage shows Epstein and Trump pointing to the dance floor at a party there. While Trump tries to downplay their friendship now, he indicated that he did know that Epstein liked his women on the younger side when he spoke to New York Magazine in 2002.

People clipped US President Donald Trump saying he loves “miners” while he was rallying support for the coal industry in Pennsylvania. The Trump administration has faced great backlash over the release of Epstein files, with many accusing Donald Trump of being involved in the… pic.twitter.com/4Wb9DU0JFq — Radar Africa (@radarafricacom) December 10, 2025

Trump stated (via The Mirror), “I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it – Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

Newsom’s social-media move comes as Trump presses his messaging in battleground states like Pennsylvania. The White House posted highlights from Trump’s remarks celebrating tax cuts, job creation and “Trump Accounts” for newborns. The Pennsylvania visit is part of a broader push to frame the administration’s economic record as a central campaign selling point.

Legal and ethical questions around Epstein remain a recurring political flashpoint, and any public reference to Epstein-related material tends to provoke strong responses. Newsom’s decision to post the clip fed that dynamic and pushed a viral moment into the campaign conversation.