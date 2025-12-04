Jeffrey Epstein’s Creepy Warning About Trump Resurfaces – And The White House Is Fuming

Power-drunk and out of control! Jeffrey Epstein claimed he knew exactly where Trump’s political rise was headed, how he would “misuse” his power. Biographer Michael Wolff has revealed how the convicted s– offender told him that the President would hand out pardons like they are candy.

Wolff has decided to add to the list of claims he has made against the President. The author is now claiming that Trump’s once friend, Epstein, predicted he would use his power in a “childlike” way.

Trump pardoned a billionaire fraudster shortly after he reported to prison—this guy stole from regular hardworking people, and his punishment was a few days in jail? If you’re rich and well-connected, Trump’s got your back. Everyone else gets to pound sand. pic.twitter.com/2sjd0F1isM — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) December 1, 2025

The disgraced financier appeared on the Daily Beast podcast, where he dropped the bombshell. “(Trump) loves having this kind of thing. He loves showing the power that he has,” Epstein allegedly told Wolff in one of their private conversations.

Wolff says Trump’s pardons are basically for sale as long as the bid is worth it. “There are no free pardons here,” he noted. Wolff went on to allege that all an offender needs to do is “know people who know people who know Trump, with an amount of money that has been passed along the line.”

He accused wealthy offenders of getting away with their crimes even after cutting a deal. Wolff added, “Trump has decided, for a variety of reasons, it was a political prosecution, some fig leaf rationale.”

The author alleged that the President was letting the crimes slip with a bigger picture in mind. He alleged that Trump was pardoning all these high-profile and wealthy individuals so they could form his “structural support base.”

The White House hit back hard to defend the President from Wolff’s accusations. “Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s— and has been proven to be a fraud,” Steven Cheung noted in a statement.

The White House Communications Director accused the author of often fabricating stories “originating from his sick and warped imagination.” The strongly worded official statement did not end there either. Wolff’s brain was labelled as “peanut-sized.”

Cheung alleged that the writer had a “severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.” Abigail Jackson, who serves as a spokesperson for the White House, turned the tables by questioning Wolff’s association with the s– offender.

The White House Communications Director, Stephen Cheung, attacked biographer Michael Wolff in response to Wolff’s comments about Donny’s failed Parade. Cheung called Wolff a “lying sack of shit” and said he had a “peanut-sized brain”. Always classy from the White House… pic.twitter.com/egYTOyEOFL — Michael (Not in the Epstein files) (@millenium8739) June 17, 2025

“Why isn’t the Daily Beast concerned with their own employee, Michael Wolff, closely corresponding with, and even offering advice to Jeffrey Epstein?” Jackson inquired.

Epstein, who was arrested for his crimes in July 2019, thought he’d land on Trump’s pardon list. Andrew Lownie, an investigative journalist, claimed that the billionaire was sure he would get a “get out of jail free” card from the President. The billionaire ended up taking his own life in his jail cell while awaiting trial.