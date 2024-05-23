Newest Portrait of Kate Middleton Turns Out to Be a Lot 'Disappointing,' Fans Have a Mixed Response

A new portrait of Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has been unveiled, and the response has been a bit surprising. This painting, made for the cover of Tatler magazine to celebrate her "strength and courage," was created by British-Zambian artist Hannah Uzor, according to Page Six.

Uzor seems to have drawn inspiration from Middleton's attire at a state banquet in November 2022. The portrait presents her standing gracefully and facing forward. Since its reveal on Wednesday, royal fans have had mixed feelings about the new artwork.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Yui Mok

A user wrote on X, "If this is a portrait of the frock then yes - a pass but it does not suggest Kate Middleton is wearing it. Get a better portrait artist." Another one said, "Hannah Uzor's portrait of Kate Middleton needed a bit more work on it. Maybe a year more."

Someone else gave a similar comment and wrote, "Did the Tatler magazine team find it too awkward to tell the artist to try again or do a better job when she revealed the Kate Middleton painting to them? The portrait looks nothing like her." Another user agreed to it and said, "She lost me at “Kate Middleton”. Perhaps that’s who she was drawing as the portrait looks nothing like the Princess of Wales, unfortunately."

However, beyond the critics, many others also expressed strong support for the portrait. One user wrote, "Don't understand why people say this portrait of Kate Middleton is terrible. It looks just like her. I bet she likes it too. What are they wanting, Disney princess?" Another user wrote, "This portrait captures Kate Middleton's personality perfectly."

At the state banquet, Middleton dazzled in a white floor-length gown adorned with crystal-covered shoulders and billowing sleeves. She amped up the glamour with the Lover’s Knot tiara, Princess Diana’s South Sea pearl-and-diamond drop earrings, and Queen Elizabeth’s pearl bracelet.

#HannahUzor's portrait of Kate Middleton needed a bit more work on it. Maybe a year more.#kateportrait — Leonard Odicean (@Odicean) May 22, 2024

The mother of three finished her look with a blue crossbody sash and a yellow pin, details that Uzor finely included in the portrait. Although Middleton, currently fighting cancer, didn't pose for the painting, Uzor carefully studied thousands of photos to perfectly capture her likeness.

In a video post, Uzor said, “I spent a lot of time looking at her, looking at her pictures, watching videos of her, seeing her with her family, seeing her in diplomatic visits, seeing her when she’s rowing or visiting children in hospice." “It’s been really interesting for me to get a sense of who she is,” the artist added.

Did the Tatler magazine team find it too awkward to tell the artist to try again or do a better job when she revealed the Kate Middleton painting to them?



The portrait looks nothing like her. — violencia orange (@OnyinyeFafiObi) May 22, 2024

Meanwhile, Uzor joins an exclusive group as the third artist commissioned by Tatler to paint a royal family member. She follows in the footsteps of Sarah Knights, whose portrait of the King featured on the magazine's July 2023 cover, and Oluwole Omofemi, who paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II for the Platinum Jubilee issue in 2022, according to the Mirror.

Additionally, just last week, the first official portrait of the King since his coronation was revealed. Jonathan Yeo’s dramatic depiction of Charles features the monarch in a striking red hue.