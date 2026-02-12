New York City Reports Seven Hypothermia-Related Deaths Amid Brutal Cold Spell

New York is the largest city in America and also one of the country’s most popular locations. The city experiences winter from November through March, with January as the coldest month and frequent snowfall in February. However, weather conditions remain unpredictable.

Residents may encounter sudden major storms, light snow, and heavy snow cover. Without proper precautions, these changes can be life-threatening for millions of people.

According to The Mirror US, at least seven people in New York died due to hypothermia since January 19, 2026, sparking concerns about the weather.

These numbers are not among the 19 cold-weather-related deaths announced by newly elected Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr Jason Graham reported that 15 of the 19 recent deaths were directly linked to hypothermia. The condition occurs when a person’s body temperature falls below 95°F due to exposure to cold, wet, or windy conditions.

Older adults, infants, and individuals under the influence of alcohol are at higher risk for hypothermia.

I’m in New York and I must admit my timing could have been better It’s 14°F outside.

Colder than most of Alaska… For the first time ever, New York City is issuing an extreme cold warning Took a photograph of this car a few days after the snowstorm.

It’s still in the same… pic.twitter.com/iPUoYof28q — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 7, 2026

According to sources, officials noted that fatalities were not limited to individuals experiencing homelessness. Several recent deaths occurred inside private homes across all five boroughs, indicating the fact that the risk extends to the broader population.

While the exact numbers for the indoor deaths have not been released, it remains unclear whether inadequate heating may have been a factor. Mayor Zohran Mamdani authorized 60 additional hotel units to provide emergency shelter, opened 12 warming centers, and deployed 33 warming buses throughout the boroughs.

He was questioned about the rising death toll by a Long Island lawmaker at a budget hearing in Albany. Since January 28, the Department of Sanitation has melted nearly 400 million pounds of snow using specialized equipment.

Over the weekend, New York City also sent out 150 additional outreach workers and 50 school nurses to assist those affected by the severe weather, after a man was found unresponsive on the street under the Manhattan Bridge on Tuesday night.

DSS Commissioner Molly Park claimed that the situation is quite difficult at this point, considering the concerning death toll in the city. “It’s clear that this year is shaping up to be outside the norm, which is heartbreaking, and I feel the weight of that every day,” Park said.

18 deaths in under a month is well beyond what the city usually records. In a normal year, between 10 and 20 people die from hypothermia in New York City.

NYC plunges into a deep freeze as extreme cold and strong winds drive dangerous wind chills, marking the coldest day in nearly six years.pic.twitter.com/sriGbkt4zg — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) February 8, 2026

The rise in hypothermia-related deaths has increased scrutiny of Mayor Mamdani’s new administration. The spike suggests the city could be on track for a record number of cold-related fatalities this year and has raised concerns about whether current safety nets are sufficient to protect the New Yorkers.

According to NBC New York, even though the snow is gradually melting after a powerful storm dumped several inches across New York City at the end of January, more than two weeks later, the death toll has still not decreased.

The city, which declared Code Blue (emergency alert for extreme cold weather), officially ended the status on Wednesday, though certain emergency measures will stay in place through the week.

New York City, under Mamdani’s leadership, has been promised a lot of new changes. He was elected on November 5, 2025 and became the youngest and first Muslim mayor.

During his victory speech, Mamdani addressed Donald Trump and said, “I have four words for you: Turn the volume up.”

In 2024, the 34-year-old son of filmmaker Mira Nair announced his bid for mayor of New York City, unveiling an ambitious, people-centred platform focused on affordability, equity, and public welfare.

His campaign proposals included free city bus service, a rent freeze for rent-stabilized housing, and the creation of five city-run grocery stores, one in each borough, to help lower food prices.

Construction of new affordable housing units and implementing a $30 minimum wage by 2030, encouraging better public safety reforms, are all part of his solid plan of action.

Only time will be able to reveal if Mamdani’s promises marked by his free, frank and relatable nature can live up to the expectations of New Yorkers battling the fatal cold weather.