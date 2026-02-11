Zohran Mamdani Takes Bold Anti-ICE Action After Trump’s Threats

Mayor Zohran Mamdani has taken a proactive approach to immigration enforcement operations in his city. Anticipating increased ICE activity, the mayor has called for the creation of a committee.

The “Interagency Response Committee” is a planned response team that is intended to prepare New York City for ICE activity. The executive order aims to curb ICE from carrying out operations similar to those in Minneapolis and Los Angeles.

Zohran Mamdani signs a new executive order BANNING ICE from entering NYC without a warrant. “This order is a sweeping reaffirmation of our commitment to our immigrant neighbors in public safety as a whole. We will make it clear once again that ICE will not be able to enter New… pic.twitter.com/Qyq3MBVBFt — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) February 6, 2026

The order dictates that the First Deputy Mayor, Dean Fuleihan, will chair the committee. It will also include Ramzi Kassem and Bitta Mostofi. Mostofi serves as a special advisor to Fuleihan. She has also served as the city’s chief immigration officer under former Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Senior operations managers are to be included from a slew of city agencies. This would include agencies overseeing health, police, and detention centers, among others. The order states that the committee wishes to protect New Yorkers from “…the aggressive tactics that certain non-local law enforcement agencies use in pursuing civil immigration enforcement actions, commonly without a judicial warrant, hinder public safety by creating a culture of fear around interacting with City employees, including local law enforcement agencies.”

Mostofi revealed to Gothamist how the committee can respond to federal policies that may harm New Yorkers. It aims to mitigate their efforts through policy and advocacy. The committee would also explore other ways in which it can aid residents.

The Department of Homeland Security has responded to Mamdani’s order. Spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin criticized the mayor’s actions. She stated that the mayor is helping criminals in the city by reaffirming its sanctuary laws. She noted that ICE wouldn’t have to come to NYC if the state and city governments worked with federal agencies.

The committee was formed after Donald Trump threatened to send more ICE agents to the city. This was a direct response to the City Council blocking federal law enforcement from opening an office in the city jail. Trump announced that he would focus on getting ICE in blue cities and states, as reported by Politico.

The President has also tried to block funding to sanctuary cities and states like New York. This attempt has been blocked by federal courts. They have noted that federal immigration agencies cannot force local authorities to aid them.

Mamdani’s order also restricts non-city law enforcement entities from using city-owned garages and lots. The ban could create major operational challenges for ICE agents looking to work in the city.