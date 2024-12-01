New Video Shows Barron Trump Enjoying a Thanksgiving Event With His Parents at Mar-A-Lago

Barron Trump took a break from his college to spend some quality time celebrating his father, President-elect Donald Trump's win in the 2024 election. The 18-year-old was captured having an intimate family dinner with his parents on Saturday night at their posh Mar-a-Lago estate. According to Hola Magazine, while Melania appeared preoccupied speaking with her father, Victor Knavs, Barron, who is back in Florida for Thanksgiving, looked dapper as he chatted with his father.

In the short clip, the former president looked suave in a black suit, the former first lady looked elegant in an all-white ensemble which included a button-down structured blazer. Barron was seen wearing a navy blue suit and matching tie. He is anticipated to be back in New York City following Thanksgiving, although he will once again return to Florida for Christmas around the middle of December. The teenager is also expected to make his presence felt for the swearing-in ceremony of his father weeks later in January. Melania recently expressed her pride by sharing his NYU experience and stating that he has been excited for the new chapter in life.

"He's doing great. He loves his classes and his professors," she said while appearing on Fox News The Five segment in October. "He’s doing well. He’s thriving and he’s enjoying being in New York City again." In May, Barron received his high school diploma from West Palm Beach, Florida's prestigious Oxbridge Academy. "He's always been a very good student, he's smart," the Republican leader told the New York Post in August. In a light-hearted moment, the former president joked about his youngest son's dating life during an exclusive sit-down interview with PBD Podcast.

Donald, Melania, and Barron Trump leaving the White House on board Marine One on November 26, 2019, in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

When asked if Barron is “good with the ladies,” Donald responded, “I’m not sure he’s there yet,” he told host Patrick Bet-David. “I don’t think he’s had a girlfriend yet.” The Republican politician continued by saying that although his son enjoys getting along with others, he is also a loner. “He’s very smart. He’s a good student and all that. He goes to a great school and does really well. And he’s a very nice guy,” the President-elect gushed while praising his academically inclined son.

As per The Independent, in April, Barron turned the tide for his father by allegedly helping organize a 'power feast' at the Mar-a-Lago resort, which was attended by Bet-David and Andrew Tate's alleged "heir apparent," Justin Waller. It was also reported that he was responsible for Trump's August 90-minute interview with Kick influencer Adin Ross, during which his father received a Tesla Cybertruck and a golden Rolex.

In May, Barron declined a request to represent Florida at the Republican National Convention. CBS News reported that Melania's office announced his decision via an official statement, "While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," it read. He did however strategize his father's win by working behind the scenes.