When Donald and Melania Trump Enrolled Son Barron in Exclusive School Near Mar-A-Lago

Barron Trump, the teenage son of former president Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, was enrolled in a private school near his father's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida previously. The now 18-year-old is the Republican's youngest son from his Slovenian wife, and the young man is often spotted accompanying his parents during political events and rallies. Barron attended Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, which costs $34,800 yearly. A spokesperson of the elite school announced that Trump's youngest son joined their esteemed institution as part of the class of 2024, per PEOPLE.

The school's Director of Advancement, Scott Siegfried, said, "We look forward to welcoming him into our school and community." Siegfried said for the first time, their school would witness a student who would accompany the Secret Service. "They want to have little impact on our day-to-day operations," informed the director. They've done this for other former presidents' kids. They're fantastic," as reported by The Palm Beach Post.

THIS JUST IN: Barron Trump, 18, graduated from Oxbridge Academy today.



Trump was joined by Melania to watch their 18-year-old son Barron and Melania's father Viktor also attended.



Congratualations Barron! pic.twitter.com/UJ84hMItvn — 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) May 17, 2024

Consequently, the school's administration sent e-mails to other students' parents, giving a heads-up of Barron's enrollment with their permission. "A small contingent of (Secret Service) agents will be present during each school day," wrote the school's head, Ralph Mauer.

He continued, "We are working directly with the Secret Service to ensure that logistics and security work smoothly and discreetly with little impact on students, faculty, staff, or day-to-day operations." According to Siegfried, the feedback they received from some parents so far has been positive.

The academic institution was founded in 2011 by billionaire Bill Koch, the brother of Charles and the late David Koch, from the family of Koch Industries. The school has students from America's most influential families. However, they haven't experienced a student with secret agents. Previously, Barron attended St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland. He was the first presidential child there because traditionally, such kids attend Sidwell Friends, a Quaker school in Bethesda, Maryland, and Washington, D.C., founded in 1883, per The List.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodis

Why did the former first couple choose Oxbridge for Barron? Well, because after Trump's loss in the 2020 elections, the family moved to Florida. Although they own many properties, they opted for West Palm Beach, the Republican candidate's (in)famous Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. While the GOP front-runner had been busy with political activities, his wife, Melania, divided her time between traveling to support her husband and maintaining her schedule. A source said, "Donald is fine with that as long as she is satisfied, leaves him alone, and makes appearances when needed."

The insider continued, "Melania is happiest with her family members, including her son. She is not dumb; she knows how to handle her life to make it as fulfilling for her as possible." As far as Barron is concerned, he is used to a luxurious lifestyle and prefers a three-piece suit instead of sweatpants. And like his father, he enjoys plane and helicopter rides and often goes golfing. Now, he has also enrolled in NYU and is a freshman in college.

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on December 6, 2023. It has since been updated.