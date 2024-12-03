Fans Once Went Wild Over Photos of Taylor Swift With a Possible Baby Bump: "Why Do I Feel..."

The romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has captivated fans since they began dating last summer. Both celebrities wholeheartedly support each other's professional endeavors, with Swift joining in the celebration of the Chiefs' AFC Championship and Super Bowl LVIII victory alongside Kelce, while Kelce has been seen attending multiple stops on Swift's Eras Tour. However, some time ago, a viral video from Swift's Eras Tour sparked rumors of a potential pregnancy with Kelce, generating increasing speculation online, as reported by Marca.

Taylor Swift onstage during a performance. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Mazur)

While Swift remained silent on the matter, the video ignited major speculation. The photo provides a closer and clearer view of the pop star, filmed by a fan in the front rows. In the video, Swift is seen in a stunning black suit adorned with red glitter snakes, performing Delicate from the Reputation Era. Observers noted a more pronounced bump around her midsection, visible to everyone in the audience. The video quickly went viral, prompting Swift's fans to flood the comment section with speculation and debate about a potential pregnancy.

Looks like my wife right now who is 15 weeks — Justin Winsmore (@JustinWinsmore) May 27, 2024

One user took to X and wrote, "Looks like my wife right now who is 15 weeks." Another user wrote, "Why do I feel like Tay is pregnant." A third user questioned, "So is Taylor Swift pregnant? Saw something speculation she may be carrying a little Chief." Yet, in a swift response, numerous fans and social media users rallied to Swift's defense, condemning the images for setting unrealistic beauty standards and people for hastily assuming pregnancy.

Why do I feel like Tay is pregnant 🥹#taylorswift — Upadhya (@_usg___) June 1, 2024

One user wrote that they couldn't wait for Swift to become a parent but, at the same time, cautioned that judging whether a woman is pregnant from pictures is never the right move. Another user said, "I don’t think “hate” is a strong enough word for the way I feel about people body shaming Taylor Swift right now. She’s f*****g GORGEOUS. She’s happy, healthy, successful, and in love. Stop posting sh-t saying she looks pregnant. My god. Have we learned nothing from the past?"

rude! Never comment about a woman that may or may not be pregnant, how stupid are you? — StaceyL (@SBunai061822) June 5, 2024

Defending Swift, a third user said, "I don't understand why people honestly believe Taylor Swift is pregnant." She continued, "Are you all living under a rock? I drink half a glass of water and I look even more bloated than that. Stop assuming women are always pregnant and let us be happy and healthy without the constant judgment."

So is Taylor Swift pregnant? Saw something speculation she maybe carrying a little Chief. — Scott Mccurley (@ScottMccur17111) May 30, 2024

Just like any rumor online, opinions spread rapidly, but it's essential to remember that nothing is certain. Fans are eagerly anticipating confirmation of these rumors and are actively seeking updates about the prominent couple. Meanwhile, Swift's album The Tortured Poets Department continues its domination, spending a sixth consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, according to Billboard reports.

This article originally appeared 5 months ago.