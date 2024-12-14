New Photo of Charlotte Has Fans Pointing Out The Striking Resemblance with Princess Diana

Princess Charlotte has once again captured public attention, this time for her striking resemblance to her late grandmother, Princess Diana, in a recent photograph taken at the annual Together at Christmas carol concert hosted by the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. Held at Westminster Abbey, the festive event brought together Prince William, Middleton, and their three children, Prince George, 11, Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Monarchies (@royal.monarchies)

The image, widely circulated online, showed Charlotte with a serious expression, pursed lips, and glaring eyes—immediately drawing comparisons to Diana’s famous "Spencer Stare." According to Hello! a fan-run Instagram account shared a side-by-side photo of Charlotte and Diana, highlighting their similar expressions. Diana’s image, taken decades ago in a casual jeans-and-T-shirt ensemble, captured her with the same intense look directed at the photographer.

The hair, the face, the attitude, and the personality of this girl are amazing. A true princess.

Just Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Wales. pic.twitter.com/OZgewgPZBk — Isa (@isaguor) December 6, 2024

Fans were quick to comment on the likeness. "Aw those eyes are the same for Diana and Charlotte," wrote one commenter. Another remarked, "Striking resemblance." One more opined, " The iconic side-eye!" One fan shared a heartfelt statement about Diana, saying, "Diana loves this Younger Princess, no doubt. She watches and protects her as her guardian angel every day. Two precious royal souls." However, others had a different opinion. For instance, one person pointed out, "Charlotte is beautiful but looks nothing like Diana. She resembles our late Queen Elizabeth."

Princess Diana's genes live on in Prince William, George, and Charlotte. She would have adored her grandchildren🥺



Louis and Charlotte certainly have some of her spirit! 🔥❤️#PrincessDiana #PrinceWilliam #PrinceGeorge #PrincessCharlotte pic.twitter.com/KDjL9EweQt — The Prince (@freedom_007__) August 31, 2024

Beyond the poignant comparisons to Diana, Charlotte and Middleton were seen twinning in their red coats at the service. Meanwhile, George, dressed in a navy suit with a maroon tie to match his father and brother, joined his siblings in lighting candles during the service. The Prince and Princess of Wales highlighted the event via an Instagram post with the caption, "An evening to come together and celebrate this festive season as the Together at Christmas Carol Service returns to Westminster Abbey. Shining a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

According to Us Weekly, this year’s carol service held added significance for Middleton, who returned to the public eye after undergoing cancer treatment earlier in the year. The Princess of Wales, who completed her chemotherapy in September, was described by royal author Phil Dampier as having drawn strength from her daughter Charlotte during her health struggles. Dampier noted, "Charlotte has been a great source of strength to her mother. Winston Churchill once said of the late Queen Elizabeth when she was a child that he had never seen such maturity in someone so young. Charlotte seems to have inherited that trait from her great-grandmother."

The legacy of Diana remains central to the Wales family’s identity. William and Middleton honored Diana by giving Charlotte the middle name Diana, ensuring her memory remains a vital part of their family’s narrative. In the 2017 documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, William shared how he ensures his children remain connected to their late grandmother. "I do regularly, putting George and Charlotte to bed, talk about her, and just try to remind them that there are two grandmothers in their lives," he said.