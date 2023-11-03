Selena Gomez is perhaps one of the most decorated musical talents in the entertainment industry. She’s also an equally celebrated actress, with appearances in shows such as Wizards of Waverly Place, Only Murders in the Building, and more. Her work ethic, accompanied by her versatility, has enabled her to become quite an influencer, even on social media. In fact, the Kill ‘Em With Kindness singer became the most followed woman on Instagram earlier this year. Although she’s amassed quite a standing for herself in the industry, Gomez has often been criticized for a variety of issues. For instance, her relationship and messy split from Justin Bieber still sometimes dominate the headlines. With regards to being trolled for whatever reason, Gomez appears to be standing up for herself.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper

According to the Daily Mail, the singer was reportedly being trolled in the comment section of her posts on account of the Israel-Hamas war, which is still ongoing. Given that under almost every Instagram post are many comments concerning the aforementioned sensitive matter, it perhaps overwhelmed Gomez.

Image Source: Instagram | @selenagomez

Many 'Pro-Palestine supporters began to allegedly condemn her for not speaking up about the ongoing ordeal. They seemed to have hurled some pretty unsavory words at Gomez in a recent post of hers. And so she posted and deleted an Instagram Story that possibly entailed her thoughts of critics flooding her comment section. The now-deleted Story read, “I’m done. I do not support any of what’s going on.”

It's unfortunate. I hope she doesn't allow herself to be bullied. It's interesting how this 2nd war we are involved in is dividing the entire world from political parties,to Hollywood, employees, schools, universities, etc. So much for this administration bringing people together — Indestructible (@blm_angie) November 3, 2023

This comes just after her recent announcement of a brief hiatus from all her social accounts, including the Meta Platform. Earlier this week, on Monday, the Love You Like a Love Song singer explained why she was taking a break from the platform. A primary reason she lists is because of how “heartbreaking” it is for her to “see all the horror, hate, violence, and terror that’s going on in the world.” In a statement on Instagram, she added strongly, “People being tortured and killed or any hate towards any one group is horrific.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Gomez appeared to remain neutral about which side she possibly supports and expressed her thoughts on the difficult and rather unfortunate incident that’s befallen Israel and Gaza. “You need to protect ALL people, especially children, and stop the violence, for good.” Gomez elaborates with a sincere apology in her following statement. “I’m sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag.” The singer ended her thoughts by claiming, “I would do anything for children and innocent lives.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Since this statement’s release, her Instagram has been rather silent when it comes to the comment section primarily because she turned the comments off. As of recently, neither Gomez nor her representatives have issued an official comment on the matter. Whether or not she’ll actually delete or possibly deactivate her account is yet to be determined.

