New Lawsuit Accuses Jay-Z Of Raping a 13-Year-Old With Diddy While Another Female Celeb Watched

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual & child abuse that some readers may find distressing.

A disturbing development has come to light as Sean 'Diddy' Combs continues to be jailed for sex trafficking, racketeering, and sexual abuse. According to NBC News, Jay-Z, also known as Shawn Carter, is accused in a refiled civil case by Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 while collaborating with Combs. The case was first filed in October and initially identified the discredited rapper as the defendant. An unidentified "Jane Doe" made the accusation, claiming that Combs and Jay-Z had raped her after bringing her to an MTV Music Video Awards afterparty in 2000.

The billionaire recording executive hit back with an official statement calling the allegations "idiotic". Jay-Z also accused Buzbee of unethical behavior, blackmail, and gossip-mongering to seek attention, "These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whoever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?" Jay-Z stated to the publication. "These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."

In recent months, the United States Marine Recon Officer and Trial Lawyer has accused Combs of assault and rape in many cases, all of which have suppressed the identities of their complainants. For the first time, he has named another well-known defendant in this lawsuit. Combs's legal team responded to the allegations with an official statement calling the alleged cases "shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr. Combs."

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who filed civil lawsuit accusing Jay-Z of raping 13-year-old girl, shares new Instagram post after the rapper accused him of extortion.



He claims he and his family are being harassed and “followed by mysterious people” and that his colleagues, employees and… pic.twitter.com/jwFwoj8I3P — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 9, 2024

"As his legal team has said before, Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor,” the statement concluded. As per CBS News, the refiled lawsuit alleges that the victim "Jane Doe" traveled to the VMAs in New York City in the hopes of getting an exclusive invite. But a limo driver claiming to be Combs's employee invited her to an afterparty. According to the lawsuit, the limo driver allegedly took her to the party and asked her to sign what she thinks is a non-disclosure agreement.

According to the lawsuit, the victim felt dizzy after accepting a drink. After that, she walked to a room to lie down, at which point Combs, Jay-Z, and an unidentified female celebrity entered. Then, as the woman watched, the two male celebrities repeatedly raped her. After assaulting Combs, the "Jane Doe" later got away, snatched up her clothes, wrapped them around herself, and fled to safety. "Although there were other guests still at the party, no one appeared to take notice of Plaintiff's distress or attempted to help her," the lawsuit claimed.

A furious Jay-Z stated in another statement that he would "publically expose" fraud Buzbee and won't pay him "one red penny". "My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a 'lawyer' named Tony Buzbee. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you One Red Penny!!" it stated. "If not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable," the statement concluded.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).