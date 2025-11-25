New Dress Code for Air Travel Announced — But Frustrated Passengers Say It’s Unreasonable

A few days ago, when TSA’s chief of Staff, Adam Stahl, hinted at upcoming changes to ensure “safe and efficient” air travel, travelers didn’t know exactly what to expect. Stahl had told CBS News, “We’re looking at a variety of ways – I mentioned E-gates – but there’s a variety of mechanisms and efforts that we’re looking at as well right now. We’re going to continue to do that.”

“We’re focused on ensuring the safe and efficient movement of people every single day. And that’s going to continue the next one month, two months, three months, and down the road, as well,” he added.

Travelers were hoping for shorter TSA lines, fewer delays, and some freedom from strict baggage guidelines such as TSA’s 3-1-1 liquid rule. However, the first change has taken most passengers by surprise.

DHS and TSA are returning to the Golden Age of Travel: ✅Families on the Fly

✅Benefits for Military and Uniformed Service Members

✅End to “Shoes Off” Policy

✅“One Stop Security” Pilot Program

✅Private Sector Solutions to Enhance Airport Experience More: ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ELuBTjmSK5 — TSA (@TSA) September 19, 2025

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has rolled out a new campaign called ‘The Golden Age of Travel Starts with You’. The ultimate aim of the campaign is to “return to civility and address the record surge in unruly passengers who disrupt travel for millions of Americans.”

The announcement of this campaign hopes to “jumpstart a nationwide conversation around how we can all restore courtesy and class to air travel.”

“This won’t just make the travel experience better for the flying public – it will ensure the safety of passengers, gate workers, flight attendants, and pilots,” reads the official press note issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The press note stated that there has been 400% increase in in-flight outbursts—ranging from disruptive behavior to outright violence since 2019.

Since 2021, 13,800 unruly passengers have been reported, and these numbers grew sixfold from 2020 to 2021.

The note also added that “1 in 5 flight attendants experienced physical incidents in 2021.”

Keeping in mind the alarming rise of unruly passengers, the Department of Transportation announced the campaign so that the “excitement, relaxation, and cordial conversations” can return to air travel.

Duffy listed five questions that every flyer should ask themselves this holiday season.

Are you helping a pregnant woman or the elderly with placing their bags in the overhead bin? Are you dressing with respect? Are you keeping control of your children and helping them through the airport? Are you saying thank you to your flight attendants? Are you saying please and thank you in general?

The department has urged Americans to do their part “to bring back civility, manners, and common sense.”

The campaign, however, has sparked debate among flyers and experts who are wondering if urging passengers to dress well would bring any real, meaningful change. Several people took to social media to share that they prefer to wear comfortable clothes due to tight seating in economy class, less leg space, chances of delays, and long layovers between connecting flights.

Can the seats be bigger like they used to be? Can we not be price gouged on seats, bags & food? Then and only then I’ll consider wearing heels and a gown. — CeeCee (@CeeCee202020) November 25, 2025

Daniel Green, co-founder of Faye Travel Insurance, told CBS that he doesn’t think there should be a dress code while traveling.

“Do I imagine anyone would be able to agree on what the dress code is? No. At the end of the day, I think this is just a well-intentioned messaging campaign about behaving well in public that will likely have no practical or tangible implications for people,” he said.

Following the backlash, Duffy was asked, “Passengers say you’re putting the onus on passengers to create a more pleasant air travel experience. What are you doing immediately on your end to help with the air travel experience?”

“In the end, it’s my responsibility to behave well. I can’t offload that to anybody else. How I dress? I can’t blame anybody else,” he said in response.

Q: Passengers say you’re putting the onus on passengers to create a more pleasant air travel experience. What are you doing immediately on your end to help with the air travel experience? DUFFY: In the end, it’s my responsibility to behave well. I can’t offload that to anybody… pic.twitter.com/aAt7xz3VuU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 24, 2025

The Department of Transportation has also ensured that it is building an all-new air traffic control system and taking steps to make travel more family-friendly.