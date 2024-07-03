Netizens Unimpressed by Meghan Markle's New American Riviera Orchard Rosé Wine: “It’s All PR Stunt”

Earlier this year Meghan Markle launched her new lifestyle company, American Riviera Orchard. The announcement was made public on Instagram and a website was launched with a sign-up box to add one's name to the queue.

Reports now suggest that Markle has selected a line of rosé wine to be made available for purchase as her first product.

Netizens however weren't impressed and slammed the royal online. An X user argued, "Imagine going from having one of the largest and most influential platforms handed to you, where you could do an incredible amount of good...to selling cheap wine as a cash grab. Going from HRH to WTF."

Another critic opined, "I’ll bet my dog that nobody buys her rose. She will end up buying it from herself and donating it to restaurants to get people to try it. It will be disgusting and so it will be a gigantic favor. Nobody drinks rose. Come on now."

Others believed her idea was 'already' tried and done. A user penned, "Why can’t she come up with something of her own? Everything she wants to sell is an idea already done. Plenty of high-profile stars with wine. The tableware market is over-saturated already..." while another deemed it a 'PR Stunt.' "It's all a PR stunt. There are no jams, dog biscuits, or wine. Nothing. It's just all fake to gain the press' attention. It's so childish and pathetic tbh. Even the photos of this product are poor. Ridiculous."

As reported by The Guardian, in its trademark registration, the brand offers a variety of goods such as cookbooks, dinnerware, linens, jams, jellies, nut butter, as well as stationery, textiles, string bags, yoga gear, and a variety of pet items such as leashes, collars, and bird seed.

As an effort to market the brand, the Duchess of Sussex sent handmade jams and dog biscuits to her Tinseltown pals as presents.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein

Tatler reported that the Duchess with her new endeavor will be joining the ranks of other celebs with wine labels, such as Cameron Diaz, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, and John Legend.

According to sources, the rosé will be released with a few additives to spice things up a little. An insider told the Daily Mail, "To complement the reported wine launch, it's expected that other products in the initial tranche of releases will be drinking and serving ware, bar essentials, and other products related to hosting and entertaining."

The source also noted, "We can expect items in classic, but expensive, style." An insider shared with Tatler, "Meghan is also reported to enjoy a frosé, which is made by freezing wine and blending it into a slushie with strawberries and icing sugar for added sweetness."