Netizens Troll Trump on Father’s Day, Celebrate Dads Who Aren't 'Contemplating Dating Their Daughters'

Father's Day is a special day for many, but for former President Donald Trump, it became a day of mockery after a hilarious tweet went viral on social media. The post in question chastised Donald for his bizarre 2006 comments about his daughter, Ivanka Trump. "'If Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her.' -Donald J. Trump, 3/6/06. Happy Father's Day to all the dads NOT contemplating dating their daughters," read the post on X.

Social media was abuzz with many other hilarious posts about the father-daughter's strange relationship. Netizens chimed in on the nasty things Donald has said about his daughter over the years in public. A user shared a collage of Donald and Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress who he allegedly had an affair with in July 2006, and quipped, "Awww happy Father's Day, Dad...Love, Ivanka *Oops, this isn't Ivanka, this is the porn star who Trump told "reminds me of my daughter!"... right before he slept with her for 60 seconds! Gross! Vote accordingly!"

Ivanka Trump savagely mocked after sweet Father's Day post for 'cheating' dad Donald.

Meanwhile, a user mocked Ivanka, slamming her for deeming Donald a 'sweet father' in the past. "Really? You think your father is a sweet father when he went on TV and talked about your boobs and he would date you if he wasn’t your father. Your whole family is sick." Another echoed, "Yes, Happy Father's Day to Trump. The guy who has had 3 wives and cheated on all 3...the guy who abused women, and the guy who said what it would be like to have sex with his daughter, Ivanka! What a fantastic role model for fathers everywhere!"

In a similar vein, another comment read, "Happy Father's Day to all of the dads out there who don't want to have s*x with their daughter...Meanwhile, if Tiffany were on fire, he wouldn't spill his diet coke [his preferred beverage] to save her." Another enquired sarcastically, "Do MAGAs know Trump also said his daughter Ivanka has 'the best body?'" They further quipped, "...When asked what he and Ivanka have in common, Trump answered 's*x.'"

As per the Independent, in 2015, the Republican frontrunner remarked, “Yeah, she [Ivanka] is really something, and what a beauty, that one. If I weren’t happily married and, you know...” That's not all. The former President has also used some unsettling choice of words to describe his daughter, describing her as 'hot', "a piece of ass," and 'voluptuous' in an interview with host Howard Stern.

Daniels, in her testimony in the New York hush money case last month, revealed that the business mogul had compared her to his daughter moments before engaging in sexual activity. According to Salon, she alleged that he had said, "You remind me of my daughter, she is smart and blonde and beautiful and people underestimate her as well."