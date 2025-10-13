Netizens Spot Sydney Sweeney’s Resemblance to Young Hillary Clinton – And MAGA Supporters Are ‘Shook’

An odd comparison between Sydney Sweeney and a younger version of Hillary Clinton has divided the MAGA clan. Clinton posted photos celebrating 50 years of her wedding anniversary.

Some of the photos were throwbacks to her younger days, the caption said, “When we got married 50 years ago, we had no idea how our lives would unfold. But one thing I knew for certain then, and still know now, is that I wanted to navigate the ups and downs and in-betweens with you. Happy anniversary, dear Bill.”

One X user was quick to point out the similarity between Sydney Sweeney and Hillary Clinton in one of the photos taken at a similar angle. The user pointed out the uncanny resemblance between the two, leading to division among the conservatives who are fans of the actress.

There is precious little on X that causes me to pause and reflect. But I’ll admit it: I’m shook. https://t.co/vTZIN7C1wN — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) October 12, 2025

The user posted a photo comparison between the two, “Starting a conversation none of you want to have.” MAGA loyalists chimed in and were shocked. Conservative commentator Michael Knowles posted, “There is precious little on X that causes me to pause and reflect,” he said. “But I’ll admit it: I’m shook.”

Clay Travis, a Fox News reporter, made the same comment: “I’ll admit it, I’m shook.”

A few MAGA loyalists agreed there was a resemblance, but many found it to be “insulting” towards Sweeney.

An assistant secretary at the DHS chimed in and commented, “Nah, not even close.” Another user added, “She’s a six at best. Comparing her to Sweeney is blasphemous.” Sweeney’s fans have stayed loyal to her despite the American Eagle ad controversy that was slammed for white supremacy and an eugenicist agenda.

Some people in the comments also compared Hillary Clinton to Sabrina Carpenter, a pop singer, finding a similar photograph. One X user did not see a similarity and commented, “Other than both being young women who are smiling and looking upward, I’m not sure what would give you pause here. Also, look at what a lifetime in politics did to Hillary.”

Another one added, “Am I the only one who really doesn’t think they look alike? Same-shaped face.” A Sweeney fan wrote, “The difference is attitude. Sydney seems to be a lovable and fun person, Hillary seems like she s—- the eyeballs out of puppies for sustenance.”

Am I the only one who really doesn’t think they look alike? Same shaped face but… 🤷‍♀️ — JulietisLurking (@JulietsLurking) October 12, 2025

The difference is attitude. Sydney seems to be a lovable and fun person, Hillary seems like she sucks the eyeballs out of puppies for sustenance. — Johnny Fireball (@Philrightagain) October 12, 2025

Referring to Clinton’s political history, a user commented, “Yes, she has aged, but aside from that, Hillary’s appearance today is a testament to what darkness and bitterness can do to a person.” Another one, called Sweeney, is sweet and not even close to Hillary in any way.