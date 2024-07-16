Netizens Slam Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron for Marring Their Faces: “Damn Who Got More Plastic Surgery?”

Nicole Kidman's rom-com, A Family Affair, which debuted on Netflix on June 28, garnered attention for all the wrong reasons— the Oscar winner was accused of 'spoiling' her natural features with plastic surgery. As per The Direct, netizens also slammed her co-star Zac Efron for his 'weird' appearance. "This Zac Efron Nicole Kidman movie is unwatchable. She looks awful. She was a sexy movie star in 1997 when he was like 9 years old. And why would someone as handsome as Efron have plastic surgery on his face?? Just awful all the way around," a disgruntled fan tweeted.

"I'm watching A Family Affair on Netflix and can’t stop staring at Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron’s horrendous plastic surgery. Neither one of them look like themselves. Kathy Bates has aged gracefully and looks better than both of them," an X user agreed. In a similar vein, another mocked, "The Zac Efron Nicole Kidman romcom was very cute but my primary thought throughout the entire thing was 'Damn who got more plastic surgery?'"

As the comments poured in, a critic slammed, "Nicole Kidman's plastic surgery made her uncastable. Ruined her Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos. You never saw a face wrecked like that in the 50s...kept taking me out of the movie. Even with heavy CGI in Aquaman 2, it looked weird. Just say no to plastic surgery."

Reiterating similar sentiments, a viewer chimed, "Nicole Kidman must have had a lot of recent plastic surgery. She looks weird," while another ranted, "Nicole Kidman, tf did you do to your face that was lovely as it was?! You look ridiculous...What is with these women who resort to plastic surgery instead of aging gracefully? Must suck to not be comfortable in your own skin." Weighing in, another opined, "I think I would enjoy A Family Affair more without wondering why Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman marred their faces with plastic surgery. Is aging so bad they have to go under the knife?"

Kidman has however maintained that she believes in aging naturally. In a 2007 interview with Maria Claire, she addressed the rumors about her getting Botox. "I actually don't read them," she said. "To be honest, I am completely natural. I have nothing in my face or anything. I wear sunscreen, and I don't smoke. I take care of myself. And I'm very proud to say that." However, in 2011, Kidman confessed to getting the beauty procedure done. “I didn’t like how my face looked afterward,” she admitted. “Now I don’t use it anymore—I can move my forehead again!,” Stylecaster reported.

The New York Post interviewed Dr. Dara Liotta, a facial plastic surgeon after an image of Kidman with changed features, went viral online. “You can tell by the direction that the deeper facial structures have been pulled and lifted — most evident at the tail of the brow and the corner of the mouth,” Dr. Liotta stated. “The jawline — no jowls! — and neck looks tighter- and much more youthful than is possible without surgery or some serious Facetune.”

Dr. David Shafer, a New York-based plastic surgeon further explained. He stated, “In the picture, Nicole has a youthful glow and smooth skin...This could be filters, Botox, or dermal fillers such as Juvéderm to help smooth wrinkles and replace lost volume in her cheeks. She certainly has access to the best skin care and aestheticians.”