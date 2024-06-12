Netizens Slam Nancy Pelosi for Threatening to 'Punch' Donald Trump: "She Failed"

The feud between Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi has deep roots, extending far beyond their positions as top U.S. leaders. Their contentious relationship has sparked some of the most intense political conflicts in history. Recently, a video of Pelosi, captured by her daughter, resurfaced online. In the clip, she can be heard saying, "If he comes, I'm going to punch him out. I've been waiting for this. I'm going to punch him out for trespassing on the Capitol grounds. And I'm going to go to jail, and I'm going to be happy." In light of the same, netizens slammed Pelosi for wishing to assault Trump.

A user shared the video on X, and wrote, "Now that the January 6 video was released...I think it’s time she’s held accountable for threatening President Trump, don’t you?" The clip quickly went viral as netizens flocked to weigh in. A user tweeted, "Tearing papers during Trump's speech should have been the number one red flag. We knew she was involved...and one of the main antagonists for J6." Another opined, "She needs to be tried and convicted. Serve the rest of her life in prison and not a fluff one."

Now that the J6 video was released of Nancy Pelosi taking responsibility for her lack of providing extra security..



Another netizen chimed, "I think she engaged in a common conspiracy to enrage the public. She failed to do the minimum necessary to protect the Capitol facilities from some bad actors. Not all the crowd, but those with her agenda..." Others reiterated similar sentiments. An Internet user echoed, "I would be happy if she went to jail, too. We’ve missed so many opportunities to make Nancy’s wish come true," while another reasoned, "Guys we are only showing a small clip without context...this shows nothing..."

They added, "Yes I don’t like her either but this is kind of what the Left does to us...it won’t work we need the full info given to the people so we can make these people accountable for their actions." As reported by CNN, the video was recorded by Alexandra Pelosi, a renowned documentary filmmaker and the daughter of the Democratic Speaker of the House. Alexandra has been producing documentaries for HBO for many years. The footage shows Nancy reacting to her staff sharing reports about Trump's attempted visit to the Capitol on January 6.

Meanwhile, in another video clip, Nancy is seen addressing her staff as a crowd starts gathering at the Capitol. In the clip, Nancy's Chief of Staff, Terri McCullough, informs her that the Secret Service had advised against Trump coming to Capitol Hill to join his supporters, according to NBC News. McCullough said, "They told him they don't have the resources to protect him here. So at the moment, he is not coming, but that could change."