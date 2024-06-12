Netizens Say the Goal Post Has ‘Lifted’ for MAGA With Hunter Biden’s Guilty Verdict

The moment MAGA fans had eagerly wished for, finally arrived late Tuesday morning. After nearly five years of Republican pursuit, Hunter Biden has been found guilty on gun charges.

Yet, the expected jubilation from Donald Trump and other Republicans was noticeably subdued a deflated. Nevertheless, netizens didn't fail to react.

Hunter Biden guilty!



MAGA: yeah….but (goal posts lifted….)

A user added a video of a football goalpost being moved around and quipped, “Hunter Biden guilty! MAGA: Yeah….but (goal posts lifted…)” Following suit, a user opined, “So when prosecutors, judges, and jurors do their jobs and Donald Trump is found guilty of 34 felonies, the system is 'rigged' and its a 'deep state conspiracy', but when prosecutors, judges, and jurors do their jobs and Hunter Biden is found guilty, it's the right outcome? Got it.”

As the comments poured in, a user echoed, "Hunter Biden has been found guilty through due process. Sentence him to whatever sentence he deserves for this. See how easy that was, MAGA?”

So when prosecutors, judges, and jurors do their jobs and Donald Trump is found guilty of 34 felonies, the system is "rigged" and a "deep state conspiracy," but when prosecutors, judges, and jurors do their jobs and Hunter Biden is found guilty, it's the right outcome? Got it.

As per NBC News, Trump’s long-standing argument about the ‘weaponization’ of the justice system now faces a new challenge with the Delaware jury’s conviction of Hunter. The verdict undermines Trump’s claims of an 'un-American trial' and bolsters President Joe Biden’s stance on respecting the rule of law.

A Republican donor remarked, “Hunter Biden’s conviction definitely weakens the argument. To me, the justice system is working.”

Hunter Biden has been found guilty through due process



Sentence him to whatever sentence he deserves for this



See how easy that was, MAGA?

Hunter was found guilty on all three counts related to his illegal purchase of a handgun while using narcotics. Interestingly, President Biden is a strong supporter of the Brady Bill, which criminalizes gun purchases by addicts. This complicates the narrative for Trump and his allies, as per the reports of The New York Times.

After Trump’s trial verdict, he claimed, “This is all done by Biden and his people. This is done by Washington. No one has ever seen anything like this.” However, such claims fall flat now.

An anonymous Republican shared, “It, at a minimum, slows the momentum and the clear-cut argument that the Trump campaign previously had about Biden’s weaponization of the justice system. It’s less of a bumper sticker than it was before.”

Kash Patel, a former Defense Department official and national security adviser to Trump, tried to differentiate the cases, calling Hunter’s trial just but Trump’s unfair.

Patel asserted, "Hunter Biden's guilty verdict is a rare example of constitutional justice, one not where individuals receive biased treatment based on their last name. The jury was able to consider the prosecution and defense evidence in full, with due process — a right that was single-handedly bastardized against President Trump by the judge, jury, and prosecutors in New York."

Yet, Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt dismissed the verdict as “nothing more than a distraction” from alleged greater crimes committed by the Biden family. Leavitt remarked, “This trial has been nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family, which has raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia, and Ukraine.

Crooked Joe Biden’s reign over the Biden Family Criminal Empire is all coming to an end on November 5, and never again will a Biden sell government access for personal profit.”