Netizens Raise Many Questions About Donald Trump Jr.’s ‘Drug Use’ After Hunter Biden Found Guilty

In the aftermath of Hunter Biden’s guilty verdict for lying about his drug use on a federal gun purchase form, the internet has erupted with speculation and allegations directed at Donald Trump Jr. Although there are no official reports or investigations regarding Trump Jr.’s alleged drug use, netizens have wasted no time in drawing parallels between him and President Joe Biden’s embattled son.

I’m say give Don Jr a drug test. He’s got plenty of guns and every time he stands in front of the camera you can tell his cheese is slowly sliding off his cracker. — Richard N. Ojeda, II (@Ojeda4America) June 11, 2024

While the focus has been on Hunter's legal troubles, social media users have been quick to shift the spotlight to Trump Jr. One user tweeted, “I’m say give Don Jr a drug test. He’s got plenty of guns and every time he stands in front of the camera you can tell his cheese is slowly sliding off his cracker.” Another user added, “When Hunter Biden's trial is over for purchasing a gun while being a drug addict, I do hope the same spotlight is placed on Don Jr.”

When Hunter Biden's trial is over for purchasing a gun while being a drug addict, I do hope the same spotlight is placed on Don Jr.#ProudBlue #GOPAreHypocritesTraitorsAndLiars #VoteBlueToStopTheStupid pic.twitter.com/3gsRDUSUK5 — LA Blue Dot in GA 🌊💔 (@namwella1961) June 5, 2024

Another user chimed in, “I’ll never stop laughing at the people who constantly rip on Hunter Biden’s drug use who think Don Jr. is totally sober.” A fourth user echoed a similar sentiment, “Now only if the FBI can look into Don Jr and his drug use, while in possession guns. Think someone’s license needs to be revoked at the very least. Otherwise, the law is favoring Don Jr, wouldn’t you say.”

I’ll never stop laughing at the people who constantly rip on Hunter Biden’s drug use who think Don Jr. is totally sober.



🙄 pic.twitter.com/eOOozgk0RF — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) June 6, 2024

The narrative surrounding Trump Jr. also touched on what many deem to be controversial actions, specifically in regard to his hunting expeditions. One user pointed out, “Hunter Biden did not film himself twirling the tail of a slaughtered elephant, he had just killed. Don Jr. explained that is what the great white trophy hunters do.”

Now only if the FBI can look into Don Jr and his drug use, while in possession guns. Think someone’s license needs to be revoked at the very least. Otherwise the law is favoring Don Jr, wouldn’t you say — “WOKE” Dee / Threads.com/@deeleftmom (@DeeLeftMom) June 11, 2024

As per The Hill, Hunter’s conviction marks a historic moment as it is the first criminal conviction of a sitting president’s child. The jury found Hunter guilty of falsely stating that he was not using illegal drugs when he purchased a firearm and subsequently unlawfully possessing it. This case also brought to light Hunter's long struggle with crack cocaine addiction, a struggle that both he and his father have spoken about publicly.

Hunter Biden did not film himself twirling the tail of a slaughtered elephant, he had just killed. Don Jr. explained, that is what the great white trophy hunters do.🐘 — Rhiannon (@_FinnMcCool_) June 6, 2024

Following the verdict, Hunter released a statement saying, “I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome. Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time,” as reported by The Guardian.

Hunter faces the consequences of his actions, including a potential prison sentence of up to 25 years and prominent fines. Special counsel David Weiss emphasized, “This case was not just about addiction, a disease that haunts families across the United States, including Hunter Biden’s family. This case was about the illegal choices the defendant made while in the throes of addiction — his choice to lie on a government form when he bought a gun, and the choice to then possess that gun. It was these choices, and the combination of guns and drugs, that made his conduct dangerous…no one in this country is above the law.”