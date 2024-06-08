Netizens Laughs at Suggestion that Trump Has ‘Thick Skin’ and Doesn’t ‘Need To Be Loved by Strangers’

In a Thursday discussion with the recently convicted criminal, TV presenter Phil McGraw, better known by his stage as Dr. Phil, took Donald Trump's side on almost every issue. McGraw praised the former leader at one point and asked him why he kept running for government in spite of all the criticism. McGraw said, "You’ve got a thick skin. You’re not one of those people who is afflicted with the need to be loved by strangers."

Dr. Phil to Trump: You’ve got a thick skin. You're not one of those people that's afflicted with the need to be loved by strangers



(LOL) pic.twitter.com/bcELHwmcQ6 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 7, 2024

Many felt that McGraw should never have interviewed Trump or given the guilty ex-president a platform. As such, the 'thick skin' compliments from the former TV presenter led to gaslighting charges and other allegations. Posting the video on X, the Biden-Harris campaign captioned it with 'LOL.' Then, one user wrote, "Is Dr Phil trying to gaslight the viewing audience? Of COURSE trump's thin-skinned, and has a deep -seeded need to be worshipped. OMG, Dr Phil knows this." Another added, "Trump's talk of revenge against his opponents may indeed indicate a desire for approval from others, particularly strangers."

It’s called malignant narcissism, ‘DR.’ Phil — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) June 7, 2024

One more user mocked McGraw and wrote, "Some 'forensic psychologist'. He sees Trump as thick-skinned. He should rip up all his degrees. Trump absolutely cares what people think and say about him. You just have to listen to any one of his speeches or see anything he posts." Another one called Trump egoistic and jotted down, "Phil going with the tough questions. Sarcasm. These type of leading questions are feeding his ego and scripted. There is nothing tough about Trump. If anything, Trump is a very sensitive individual who needs yes men around him at all times to feed his ego."

Trump's talk of revenge against his opponents may indeed indicate a desire for approval from others, particularly strangers. — Eva P (@Eva_eva_P) June 7, 2024

In an unusual move, McGraw also commented on Trump's conviction for using false company documents to benefit his 2016 presidential campaign. Although it is normal practice and not against the law, he implied that it is unlawful for a co-defendant to plead to reduced charges in exchange for evidence for the prosecution. As reported by The Daily Beast, McGraw said, "You don’t let someone that has been charged in the same case as someone else, and they made a plea deal, and said, ‘OK, I’m guilty of doing this’ because they were intimidated into doing it—the lawyer in your case…he bartered around out from 65 years of imprisonment down to three years and two years on this case… in exchange for giving them testimony against you."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui

Trump, who faces a possible jail sentence after being found guilty on all 34 criminal charges in New York, subsequently told McGraw that he would not rule out the possibility of seeking 'revenge' against anybody he believed had harmed him. In response to McGraw's statement that he doesn't 'have time to get even,' Trump said, "And sometimes revenge can be justified, Phil. I have to be honest. Sometimes it can."