Netizens Have a Field Day With 2004 Video of Donald Trump Selling Chicken Wings: 'So Bad It's Good'

The attention has once again turned to a 2004 Saturday Night Live sketch featuring real estate mogul Donald Trump, where he humorously exaggerated his love for branding by promoting a fictional Buffalo wing restaurant, Donald Trump's House Of Wings. In the skit, Trump is dressed in a yellow suit, surrounded by dancing chickens. His awkward dancing and enthusiastic attitude take center stage, adding to the funny effect. The Daily Mail reported on the resurfacing of this bizarre SNL video, which has caught the attention of netizens, leading to a flurry of reactions and shares across social media platforms.

An X account posted the video and wrote, "Here is lost footage of Donald Trump’s 2004 SNL Sketch titled “Donald Trump’s House of Wings.” This sketch is still missing from all SNL DVDs and streams;" this post blew up. Then, one person wrote in support of the real estate mogul, "Another example how everyone just loved Trump! Funny how it changed when he wanted to be President!" Another person mockingly said, "He should wear that suit for his second inauguration." A third person wrote, "I never stopped loving Trump. Been looking up to that man since I was a little kid watching Oprah drool over him."

A fourth person wrote, "Why can't people just understand that the man is seriously funny and has no problem making fun of himself????!!!!!!" A fifth person wrote, "Was the golden age of SNL. Everything they produced back then was funny, it was original and it's was light hearted. They poked fun but didn't insult. The preformers that came out went on to have amazing careers. I miss those days." Another user claimed, "This is really so bad its good."

Although the sketch originally aired during the April 2004 episode hosted by Trump, it was conspicuously absent from SNL DVDs that featured the episode. Additionally, at that time, the clip was notably missing from the episode available on Hulu, according to PEOPLE's report.

The commercial features beloved SNL stars Kenan Thompson, Seth Myers, Maya Rudolph, and Amy Poehler, dressed in outfits resembling newly hatched chickens, singing a parody of the 1984 pop hit Jump by the Pointer Sisters. The lyrics humorously praise the quality of Trump-branded chicken, adding to the comedic effect of the skit. They sing, “You know our wings will make you happy. Trump in! You know our wings will fill you up. Trump."

In between song verses, Trump says, “Am I saying I’m a chicken-wing expert? No, but I can tell you this: The wing is hands down the best part of the chicken, better than the head, better than the torso, better than the back. And at Donald Trump’s House of Wings, you can get them with five different levels of hotness.”

Trump has had a tumultuous and ongoing relationship with the iconic sketch comedy show, which has both invited him as a guest and mocked him since the late 1980s. In his opening monologue on the 2004 episode, Trump said, “It’s great to be here at Saturday Night Live, but I’ll be completely honest, it’s even better for Saturday Night Live that I’m here."