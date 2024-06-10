Netizens Hail Mysterious ‘Hero’ in Newport Beach Who Trolled Trump With a ‘Biden-Harris 2024’ Sign

In an act of audacious political theater, a plane trailing a banner declaring ‘Orange County Votes For Biden-Harris 2024’ soared above Newport Beach, California, just as former President Donald Trump held a boat rally below. The timing and message of the airborne banner have not only amused many but also sparked a wave of admiration and praise across social media platforms, especially on X (formerly Twitter).

Whoever paid for this to be flown to troll Trump’s little boat parade in Newport Beach is my hero.



🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/tGKh6KRGK2 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) June 8, 2024

The video capturing the plane’s journey quickly went viral, with netizens celebrating the mystery individual behind the stunt. One user wrote, “Whoever paid for this to be flown to troll Trump’s little boat parade in Newport Beach is my hero.” Another user chimed in, “This should be flying everywhere he goes! And the giant Trump in prison clothes.” Tweeting along the same lines, someone else wrote, "LOL!!! A sign saying “Orange County votes Biden/Harris 2024” was flying over Newport Beach while Donald Trump was visiting! Love it! No amount of FAKE support for Trump will change that. Let’s go! BIDEN 2024."

This should be flying everywhere he goes! And the giant Trump in prison clothes. 😄😄😄 — 🌸Just Vicki🌷🌸🌻💔💙💛🕉 (@starnes_vicki) June 8, 2024

Someone else chimed in, “Trump is only doing outdoor events in places that are solid Republican. Even so, the turnouts are small. It gives the MAGAts the appearance that he is widely supported. He's not.” However, some of Trump's supporters were not happy with these rationales, with one rebutting, "I hope the plane didn’t crash like Bidens presidency.” Another user, expressing a similar sentiment, wrote, “A useless message that someone had to zoom in to read. What a waste of money.” In agreement, someone else wrote, “You need to look for better heroes.”

This was the message in the skies of above Newport Beach during Trump's visit. He lost in OC twice! Democrats... let's make Trump a three-time loser. https://t.co/dzjSfqe5aJ — Democratic Party of OC (@DPOC) June 10, 2024

As per CBS News, the backdrop to this airborne trolling was a high-stakes, high-profile event for Trump—a sold-out campaign fundraiser in Newport Beach. Held at the luxurious home of health insurance entrepreneur John Word and his wife, the event featured ticket prices ranging from $3,300 for a lunch reception to a staggering $100,000 for roundtable host committee status. A photo opportunity with Trump was priced at $35,000 or available for those raising $75,000.

Trump and his MAGA supporters are coming to Newport Beach to help my opponent Scott Baugh because they think that Orange County will be receptive to their message of corruption, racism, xenophobia, and destroying the rule of law. But this isn’t the Orange County they think it is. — Dave Min (davemin_ca on 🧵) (@DaveMinCA) June 8, 2024

Tony Strickland, Huntington Beach City Councilman and chair of the Orange County campaign for Trump, expressed, "It's sold out. We are at the point of turning people away, unfortunately. It shows the excitement we have for the president coming out to Orange County."

A useless message that someone had to zoom in to read. What a waste of money. — Ryan (@UMuskBeMistaken) June 9, 2024

Simultaneously, Trump’s fundraising efforts in California extended to a notable San Francisco event held in the upscale Pacific Heights neighborhood. Silicon Valley insiders and tech moguls attended this exclusive gathering, which raised over $12 million. The event, hosted by venture capitalist David Sacks, drew influential figures such as Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, venture capitalist Shervin Pishevar, and Palantir adviser Jacob Helberg. One source who attended the event shared, “He wasn’t the guy I see on TV. He was very thoughtful and self-deprecating.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brandon Bell

As per the New York Post, Helberg exclaimed, “Last night, there was energy and excitement for a Republican presidential candidate unlike anything I’ve ever seen in Silicon Valley.” He further asserted, “This event was proof that President Trump’s campaign is creating a generational realignment among technology founders, Millennials, gays, and Jewish Americans that transcends party lines and makes him more competitive in even the most traditionally blue communities.”