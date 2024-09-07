Netizens Gag Over Adam Kinzinger’s Detailed Description of Donald Trump’s Body Odor

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel this week, former congressman, Adam Kinzinger, offered a way-too-detailed description of the odor that Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump, exudes. He described the scent as a combination of "armpits, ketchup, makeup, and a little butt" in response to Kimmel's curiosity over the same.

As reported by HuffPost, Kinzinger stated, "A little bit of a pungent odor, I would say. You definitely wouldn’t want to bottle it up and wear Trump cologne." According to Kinzinger, those close to Trump are afraid to bring up the same to Trump. He claimed that he had caught a whiff of it repeatedly. "He’d invite all of us into the Oval Office all the time, and it’s hard to avoid that."

Finally I now understand why Melania has not been seen next to him in ages and why she has that face when she is standing next to him. — John Giurini (@GiuriniJohn) September 5, 2024

The remarks prompted a flurry of reactions online. An X user quipped, "Finally! I now understand why Melania has not been seen next to him in ages and why she has that face when she is standing next to him." Another remarked, "Adam Kinzinger just nailed the ultimate description of Trump. If only he’d spilled the recipe for that ‘unique’ scent!" In a similar vein, one sympathized, "I feel sorry for you having to deal with that!"

I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor.



It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) December 16, 2023

Oddly, this isn't the first time Kinzinger felt the need to talk about Trump's body odor. Last year, he tweeted, "I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor. It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can." With over 4 million views, the post quickly became viral and became the punchline for jokes directed at the former president. The hashtag #TrumpSmells trended on social media.

At the time, a netizen posted a series of images depicting what seemed to be individuals in pain owing to foul odor whilst near Trump. A podcast featuring Kathy Griffin, which was broadcast earlier that year, went viral due to her remarks about Trump's scent. According to her, Trump gave off a smell that was a mix of body odor and 'scented makeup products.' She exclaimed, "You can smell the hair products [Trump's] even outdoors!"

They have been trying to tell us that #TrumpSmells the whole time. pic.twitter.com/19UZFmjnkg — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) December 22, 2023

Another critic shared at the time, "Given what we’ve been hearing about #trumpFunk lately…maybe, just maybe, Donald Trump always sits like he’s on a toilet because he’s always literally shitting in his pants. #trumpSmells." Reiterating the sentiment, an X user stated, "Apparently #TrumpSmells because he rarely changes his adult diapers! F---ing gross!!!"

Given what we’ve been hearing about #trumpFunk lately…maybe, just maybe, donald trump always sits like he’s on a toilet is because he’s always literally shitting in his pants. #trumpSmells pic.twitter.com/NmTR5jSxHv — Kenny BooYah! 🖖🏾 (@KwikWarren) December 23, 2023

In light of the former congressman's remarks in December last year, a spokesperson for Trump lashed out at the claims stating to The Independent, "Adam Kinzinger farted on live TV and is an unemployed fraud. He has disgraced his country and disrespects everyone around him because he is a sad individual who is mad about how his miserable life has turned out."