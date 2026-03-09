Netizen Believes Donald Trump Not Equipped To Handle The Iran War

Donald Trump is apparently having a meltdown over the way the war with Iran is currently going, according to The Mirror US. The U.S. military, in association with Israel, launched a regime change operation in the West Asian country, which has quickly spiraled out of control. With oil prices taking a significant hit, one of Trump’s main platforms — affordability — seems to have taken a major hit.

Trump’s face says it all: the easy win fantasy just crashed into reality.

Iran didn’t fold they’re hitting back hard, dragging us into a wider mess.

Unilateral escalation without Congress or a real plan? Reckless gamble costing lives & stability. 🇺🇸😔 pic.twitter.com/v7ToIOcFUG — nicholas (@nichnyati) March 3, 2026

There are other issues that seems to be plaguing the top cabinet as well, given that Donald Trump has already decided to replace at least one member of his top brass. Kristi Noem’s dismissal came as a shock to no one, and it might have been the best move to keep the rest of his cabinet in line.

The allegation against Donald Trump is that he has no idea about what needs to happen with the War in Iran. Of course, retreat or surrender is not an option, but the bad press that a bad economy is bringing him might be sending the Commander-in-Chief into fits of frustration.

Chatter online has largely skewed against Trump and the steps that he has taken to enter the war. Beyond simply talk abut him betraying the peace platform that he ran on, there has been a lot of talk about the Commander in Chief simply not being prepared to sustain a war.

It’s clear now that Trump thought this would play out like Venezuela. There is visible panic. Trump reached out and asked for a ceasefire with the Iranians and they told him to go fuck himself. He really is fucked fucked — breanna 🇺🇸🇩🇪 (@txgermanbre) March 2, 2026

Many users online are focusing on the price of oil, which has reached $100 a barrel for the first time since sanctions were imposed on Russia for renewed aggression in Ukraine and the impact that invasion had on global markets.

Donald Trump has caused quite a few issues with his statements about the Iran war. Despite the United States largely gaining the upper hand against the Iranian regime, Trump’s statements about an attack on the mainland or the lives lost in the war have drawn heavy criticism. Trump has also rated the military’s progress in the war, saying that they are at 15 on a scale of 1 to 10. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have largely criticized such callous comments. Further criticism has focused on the operation being a joint endeavor with Israel, the funding of which was criticized under Joe Biden by numerous members of the opposition.

However, Trump has stated that he believes he has the support of the people. He said, “I think we have great support. I think, if we didn’t do it first, they would have done it to Israel, and give us a shot, if that was possible.”