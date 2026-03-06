Netizens Defend Kristi Noem Against Jasmine Crockett After Stunning DHS Firing

Netizens are rallying around Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem following her sudden reassignment by taking the fight to Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who criticized Noem in a series of X posts on Thursday.

Crockett, who lost in Tuesday’s Democratic Senate primary, tried finding the bright spot in a difficult week by celebrating Noem’s impending departure. President Donald Trump announced that Noem, who has served in her role since January 2025, will transition into a new role called Special Envoy for “The Shield of the Americas” at the end of the month.

Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin will replace Noem as head of DHS.

“Kristi Noem will go down as the worst DHS Secretary in American history,” Crockett wrote. “She has been completely complicit in the chaos unfolding at ICE, where deaths in custody have increased by 200% under her so-called leadership.

“Frankly, she should’ve been gone a long time ago — and she will not be missed,” Crockett continued.

In another X post, Crockett claimed earlier this week that Noem needed to be impeached because she had “lost all credibility” with American citizens. Noem’s year-plus leading DHS was marred by various controversies, including two fatal DHS-involved shootings in Minnesota during Operation Metro Surge earlier this year.

Although not all conservative social media users thought highly of Noem, they clearly weren’t willing to let Crockett — a vocal critic of Trump and Noem — get the last laugh, especially not when Crockett was only days removed from a defeat to James Talarico. Crockett turned heads for suggesting that the GOP rigged the election in Talarico’s favor by taking advantage of voting laws; the Texas Supreme Court temporarily ordered that votes cast by people who were not in line to vote by 7 p.m. local time would not count, though a district judge later granted a request to extend polling hours to 9 p.m. in Dallas County.

“Speaking of ‘won’t be missed,’ have you started looking at moving companies to help you clear out your office?” conservative content creator Zeek Arkham asked Crockett.

Another response read, “She wasn’t perfect, none of us are BUT she SECURED the Borders. What have you contributed to America Missy?”

Oh Jasmine…. You literally lost to Norman Bates from Bates Motel. You couldn’t beat a drum. Enjoy your remaining time in office, because we will celebrate even more when you’re gone. https://t.co/aXa5i6U2oL pic.twitter.com/GO95ZpldVI — Andrew (@AllegedlyDrew) March 6, 2026

Crockett’s post had nearly 500,000 views as of Friday morning, with many replies noting that Noem was technically reassigned, while Crockett outright lost her Senate bid. Others argued that Alejandro Mayorkas, who served as the DHS Secretary for four years under Joe Biden, had a far worse tenure. Mayorkas was the first Cabinet member impeached in nearly 150 years after a 2024 accusation that he essentially failed to secure the border. However, the Senate later dismissed the case as a policy dispute rather than a criminal one.

Although Crockett was among the Democrats who publicly called for Noem’s impeachment, the reassignment prevented it.

“You’ll go down as one of the shortest-serving Congress members in recent memory — barely 4 years total after ditching your safe House seat for a Senate run you couldn’t even win,” an X user told Crockett. “Bye girl!”

Crockett had not addressed any of the backlash at publication.