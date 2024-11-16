Netizens Can't Unsee the Uncanny Resemblance Between Kate Middleton and One Actress

Netizens were in a frenzy after discovering a striking resemblance between an actress and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. The celebrity doppelganger was none but the beloved 2000s reality star and The Hills alum, Lauren Conrad. The discussion began when an X (formerly Twitter) account shared a thread of side-by-side photos featuring celebrities who look remarkably alike.

14. Kate Middleton & Lauren Conrad pic.twitter.com/jDO7YQiOu6 — Film Craze (@film_craze) June 5, 2024

Social media users couldn’t agree on the resemblance. One enthusiast stated, "I just read something where someone said Lauren Conrad looks like Southern California Kate Middleton and it’s all I [can] see." Another echoed, “So you are telling me that Lauren Conrad and Kate Middleton are not the same person?” Another chimed, “I have been saying Kate and Lauren. Thank you for this validation."

Kate Middleton and Lauren Conrad kinda look alike to me. pic.twitter.com/amxPH88K98 — D J ☼ (@dankneee) June 22, 2013

A commenter pointed out a weird coincidence in their husband's names. “Kate Middleton looks identical to Lauren Conrad [and] both of their husbands’ names are William— what coincidence!” However, not everyone was convinced. A royal watcher opined, “I don’t see this one at all, but a lot of the other ones are on point." Another questioned the basis of the comparison, asking, "Just because Lauren Conrad and Kate Middleton are slender brunettes who sometimes have beach waves does not make them lookalikes..."

Twitter can’t go down. I’ve just realized Kate Middleton and Lauren Conrad are each other’s doppelgängers and I need to discuss this at length 🤯 pic.twitter.com/SSxqEI3U99 — Author Daisy Blaine (@_DaisyBlaine) November 19, 2022

This isn’t the first time comparisons between Conrad and the Princess of Wales have sparked public fascination. Back in 2011, an Allure article by Kate Sullivan explored the growing chatter about celebrity lookalikes, adding Conrad and Middleton to a list that included pairings like Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel, and Jessica Alba and Vanessa Minnillo. Sullivan noted, “For weeks, I have been telling coworkers that royal bride Kate Middleton looks exactly like our cover star Lauren Conrad— if Middleton got California girl caramel highlights.” The article playfully introduced contrasting opinions from editors claiming Conrad resembled other celebrities like Miley Cyrus.

Lauren Conrad attends the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 10, 2018, in Culver City, California. (Image Source: Photo by Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images)

In a 2014 interview with Fashionista, when Conrad was asked if she was aware of the resemblance, she laughed and admitted, “Yes, it has. I don’t actually see it!” Despite her own doubts, the interviewer emphasized how alike the two appeared. Conrad graciously responded, “I mean, listen, it’s like the ultimate compliment— a lot of women want to look like her— so I will take it.” The resemblance has even led to speculation about whether Conrad might someday play the Princess of Wales on screen.

While actresses like Camilla Luddington and Meg Bellamy have portrayed the Princess in productions such as William & Kate and The Crown, fans are now campaigning for Conrad to take on the role, convinced she could bring more authenticity to the portrayal. Conrad, now a designer and author, has maintained her relevance in pop culture through her work and social media presence.