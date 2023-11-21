In a recent interview, Kylie Jenner, the entrepreneur and founder of Kylie Cosmetics, shared insights into her decision to reduce her presence on social media platforms. The reality TV star, who gained immense popularity through her active engagement on various platforms, has consciously taken a step back from the virtual spotlight, according to Cosmopolitan.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Also Read: When Kylie Jenner Was Slammed for Tipping Only $20 for Her $500 Restaurant Bill

Jenner, reflecting on her past in a conversation with WSJ, stated that she once openly shared every aspect of her life online, building a devoted fan base that has now grown into a familial connection. However, as time passed, she observed a shift in the online landscape, describing it as vastly different. "As I grow older, I protect a lot more," she explained. Recognizing her personal growth and evolution, Jenner straightforwardly expressed she had to deal with adult things now.

"I think when I was younger, oh my god, I used to post everything. That’s where I gained these hard-core fans, too, that are like family now and have grown with me. And I think just over time, I guess the internet just got a little scarier maybe. And then I had children really young, which changed everything really," she said. This sincere acknowledgment signals a shift in her priorities as the entrepreneur devotes more time to her personal life and ventures outside the realm of social media. The era of meticulously documenting every detail, from morning Snapchats to constant updates, is now in the past as she embraces the responsibilities and joys that accompany both adulthood and motherhood.

Kylie via Instagram Reels pic.twitter.com/rSFZPlgE87 — Kylie Jenner Source (@kyliajennur) November 19, 2023

Also Read: Tristan Thompson Calls Himself a 'F---ing Idiot,' Apologizes to Kylie Jenner For Jordyn Woods Scandal

Essentially, Jenner's choice to dial back her social media presence originates from a natural progression of priorities and a genuine desire to protect her evolving personal life from the potential challenges posed by constant online scrutiny. Very recently, speaking to Paper Magazine, Jenner said, “People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false. I'm terrified! I would never. They don't understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can do. It's fillers. I'm not denying that,” she explained. Meanwhile, fans are convinced that the KUWTK alum is looking 'old' even though she is just in her mid-20s; they expressed concern about her prematurely aging appearance.

Kylie via Instagram Stories ☀️ pic.twitter.com/2qUw2JMeDr — Kylie Jenner Source (@kyliajennur) November 17, 2023

Also Read: Tristan Thompson on a 'Apology Tour,' Tries To Win Back Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Trust

As per The UK Mirror, they debated online about her recent appearance at a Hollywood party, “The fillers make her look like she’s in her 40s when she’s only 26,” one fan wrote. “I think if she dissolves her cheek fillers, she might look better.” However, a second fan mentioned that after having her fillers taken out, her skin will sag and require a 'whole facelift.'

The Kardashians star had said in her 2019 interview that she was getting more carefree with her beauty regimen and that she felt more secure ever after she had her daughter Stormi. “It's made me love myself more. I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me,” Jenner shared.

More from Inquisitr

Kylie Jenner Fans Slam Her Beautification Choices, Feel She Is Looking 'Older' With Her Fillers

Kylie Jenner’s New Video Fuels Speculation of Secret Split With Timothée Chalamet: “He’s Over Me”