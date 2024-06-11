Netizens Ask, ‘Where’s Kate,’ as a ‘Mistake-Ridden’ Official Letter Becomes the Talk of the Town

In an unexpected turn of events, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has found herself at the center of more media frenzy after her recent official letter became the topic of heated discussion online. The letter, intended to apologize for her absence from a key Trooping of the Colour rehearsal, has ignited a wave of speculation and controversy among royal fans and skeptics alike. Intriguingly, not everyone is convinced of the letter’s authenticity.

Princess Catherine did not write a mistake ridden letter to the Irish Guard, or photoshop the family picture, or appear at the farm shops, or the chocolate shops. Her Video is proven AI. She's not been seen or heard from since December 28, 2023. #whereiskate #whereiskatemiddleton pic.twitter.com/3ojJ4oecUf — KatesLadyInWaiting (@givesumntakesum) June 9, 2024

Some skeptics have taken to social media to voice their doubts, questioning whether the letter was genuinely written by Middleton. One user wrote, "Kate Middleton probably didn't write that letter. Y'all are playing into the propaganda. Sad look." Another user added, "That letter is fake, and 'Colonel Catherine' gives it completely away. So again we ask, where is Kate Middleton???"

At least it wasn’t some AI generated video this time. But is a typed letter signed Colonel Catherine even more absurd? #WhereIsKate #WhereIsKateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/vKp2bS1vp7 — Carmella (@Sussex5525) June 8, 2024

A third user chimed in, "So you're running with a letter written on her behalf. Because she still hasn't been seen, but hey. Look, somebody gave you a letter." Another user echoed a similar sentiment and remarked, "A computer-generated letter with a computer-generated signature. Not good enough. Something is up," as per the reports of Yahoo! Entertainment.

However, the letter has drawn mixed reactions. Many royal fans have applauded Middleton for her dedication and thoughtful gestures despite her ongoing health struggles. One fan exclaimed, "Absolutely beautiful from Catherine, and you could see all [were] very touched by her beautiful, meaningful letter. It brought a tear to my eyes." In agreement, another user remarked, "See, this is the way to behave & show respect for someone who is obviously still unwell instead of shouting their mouths off 'Where's Kate!'"

A third fan chimed in, "Catherine is fine and still attending to her duties. Even though she is suffering from ill health, she found time to honor her position as Col-in-Chief of the Irish Guards today." It didn’t stop here as one user sympathized, "She has nothing to apologize for! She is undergoing chemo treatment..... It is terrible and has a huge impact on the body whilst killing cancer cells!"

As per ABC News, Middleton’s heartfelt message to the Irish Guards expressed her deep regret for missing the Colonel’s Review, a precursor to the King's Birthday parade. In her letter, she acknowledged, "I wanted to write and let you know how proud I am of the entire regiment ahead of the Colonel's Review and Trooping the Colour. I appreciate everyone trooping this year has been practicing for months and dedicating many hours to ensuring their uniforms and drill are immaculate. Being your Colonel remains a great honor and I am very sorry that I'm unable to take the salute at this year's Colonel's Review. Please pass my apologies to the whole regiment, however, I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon. Please send my very best wishes and good luck to all involved."

Middleton's letter to the Irish Guards, posted on social media, was meant to reassure the regiment and express her hopes to join them again soon. Yet, the letter's reception has highlighted the polarized views of the public. Nonetheless, the Irish Guards responded with gratitude and well wishes, posting their appreciation on X: "The Irish Guards were deeply touched to receive a letter from our Colonel, Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales this morning. We continue to wish Her Royal Highness well in her recovery and send her our very best wishes."