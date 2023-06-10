Netflix’s ‘Black Mirror’ Creator Writes an Episode After Using AI Bot: 'ChatGPT is Sh**'

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker experimented with using ChatGPT to write an episode of the Netflix series. However, ChatGPT lacked innovation and nuance, merely mixing up the summary of prior episodes, lacking any originality or depth.

According to Firstpost, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker recently tried writing an episode of the show using ChatGPT, a language model. However, the outcomes were unsatisfactory because the AI lacked creativity or nuance, just combining synopses from pre-existing episodes which resulted in Brooker declaring "ChatGPT is sh**".

According to Brooker, the AI-generated episode seemed believable at first glance but eventually fell short upon deeper inspection. He compared it to the work of Mike Yarwood, an impressionist comedian from the 1970s, in which current events were alluded to without any genuine originality. This experiment made clear that the technology itself did not have any restrictions; rather, they were caused by the way it was applied.

As a writers' strike gripped Hollywood, experts argued that artificial intelligence (AI) might be utilized to improve writing rather than completely replace human writers. However, there is debate surrounding the use of AI in the creative industries because of worries about the job security of writers and the requirement for protections to preserve their positions.

Even with basic prompts, practical results were not seen. Nonetheless, Brooker found value in tinkering with ChatGPT, learning what to avoid in future Black Mirror episodes. In the sixth season of the program, he sought to defy expectations by testing his own beliefs about the show's narrative framework, adding a cinematic presentation, and extending the parameters of the franchise.

Black Mirror is making a comeback with a cast that includes Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Zazie Beetz, and Annie Murphy after a four-year break brought on by the COVID-19 epidemic. In the episode Joan is Awful, Hayek will play a regular lady who learns that her life has been turned into a TV drama for a streaming service. Paul will take part in a narrative about an impossible space mission in a different year than 1969.

