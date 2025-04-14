Nepo Celebs Who’ve Opened Up About Plastic Surgery—From Kylie Jenner to Bella Hadid

Let’s address the P-word: Plastic Surgery! Do you automatically get an ick every time he mentions the word? While for the world, plastic surgery and cosmetic surgeries can be an artificial enhancement, for top-tier celebrities, they are part and parcel of the glamorous profession. Since it is a visual medium, it is obvious that their looks play a huge part in it. Hence, a lot of celebrities are bound to opt for it, even if they don’t recall needing it.

This pressure to look perfect in the showbiz industry and always keep the audience hooked to your social media with sultry and hot pictures has made several celebrities go to extensive lengths with their surgeries. When the children of celebrities step into the spotlight, it’s even harder for those nepo (short for nepotism) kids to sustain and take their family legacy forwards.

According to US Weekly, several celebrities like Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and many more have admitted to going under the knife to maintain themselves. Here is a list of the top nepo celebs who have spoken about their experience of going under the knife and even regretting it.

Bella Hadid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Bella Hadid, who’s the daughter of Yolanda Hadid and Mohamed Hadid, got a nose job at the age of 14. which she later ended up regretting. In March 2022, she opened up to Vogue about her nose, sharing that she thinks she “would have grown into it.”

“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors.”

Bella told the publication, noting that she hadn’t used filler either. Bella Hadid is a model who’s walked for top fashion brands, and as per her official Wikipedia page, she was named ‘Model of the Year’ by the British Fashion Awards in 2022. she’s also the sister of Gigi Hadid.

Kylie Jenner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Jenner | Fan Page (@photoskyliej)

Miss Jenner needs no introduction; the daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce Jenner) rose to fame due to her family name and their famous TV show, ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians,’ and admitted that she got breast enhancement on her show at just 19 years old during a July 2023 episode of it.

Kylie Jenner said she got it done six months later, after having her first child, Stormi, with ex-partner and rapper Travis Scott, not knowing she would get pregnant at 20. However, The mother of two also admitted that she believed she already had perfect breasts and wished she hadn’t gotten them done.

Drew Barrymore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore)

Famous talk show host and actress Drew Barrymore, known for ‘The Drew Barrymore Show,’ has been open about getting a breast reduction at 17 years old. She most recently chatted about it while bringing awareness to breast cancer during an episode of the show.

Barrymore has made quite a name for herself in Hollywood with films such as ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ ‘Never Been Kissed,’ ‘Poison Ivy,’ ‘Boys on the Side,’ and ‘Mad Love’ forever. Her genuine personality, tales of her struggles, and the ability to connect with her crowd at a personal level have made her a timeless figure in the name of entertainment.

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

All three famous Kardashian sisters have gone under the knife, even though it’s quite noticeable. Kim shared with Allure that she has “a little bit of Botox” between her eyebrows. “But I’ve chilled, actually,” she added, noting she hasn’t tried filler in her lips or cheeks. However, there have been speculations of her getting butt implants as well to retain her famous hourglass figure.

Kourtney, on the other hand, admitted getting breast implants when she was 22 years old. In 2011, she told Showbiz Spy, “I had my boobs done, but if I could go back, I wouldn’t have done it. I was so cute before.” She added, “I’ve realized that I was made to look a certain way, and I’m considering removing them.”

Coming to Khloe, she’s admitted to getting a nose job on their reality TV show and said that people blame her for not talking about it, but it’s weird because she claimed that people never bother to ask her as well. Furthermore, the Good American founder has also said that she tried injections (botox) but has stayed away from it after an unfortunate bad reaction.

Gwyneth Paltrow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow)

The gorgeous Gwyneth Paltrow, who’s the daughter of famous parents—actress Blythe Danner and director Bruce Paltrow—revealed via Instagram if she’s ever tried Botox in October 2023. “God, yes,” she wrote. “Both successfully and unsuccessfully, I’m afraid.”

Paltrow gained notice for her early work in films such as Seven (1995), Emma (1996), Sliding Doors (1998), and A Perfect Murder (1998).