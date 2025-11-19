“Need a Little Help”- Indiana Teacher Raises Alarm as 3rd Graders Struggle With Basic Life Skills

An elementary school teacher shared a video wherein she could be seen listing 10 basic skills that 3rd graders are struggling with. The teacher, who goes by the username @mommy_n_zachy on TikTok, sounded appalled while talking about how unprepared the children are in the classroom. Her video not only went viral on the platform but also garnered a lot of reactions from fellow teachers who revealed their own experiences.

The teacher, named Patrice, said that she was flabbergasted to find out that 3rd graders do not know basic skills like tying their shoes, reading the time on a clock, and following directions. If that was not enough, she looked even more astonished while revealing how some kids do not even know their parents’ names, phone numbers, or even their home addresses.

She could be seen saying how it is extremely difficult for teachers to start with the basic things with the children, and urged that parents should help them out a bit. For the unversed, Patrice identifies as a proud working mother and teacher who takes pride in documenting her life, as mentioned in her Instagram bio.

The elementary teacher said, “If y’all can help us out, we need to go back to basics. Can you please help these kids out? We’re gonna do our part as teachers, but we just need a little help. We’re a community. We work together. So let’s set our kids up for success… And let’s work together and try to just bridge some of these basic gaps, please.”

The viral video on TikTok garnered a whopping 5 million views and saw comments from users who were quick to give their two cents about the important issue. A user highlighted how perhaps it is “cool” again to be alienated about such concepts.

The comment said, “It used to be really popular for people to be proud of not being good at maths, got a funny feeling we’re heading back there.” Another fellow teacher recalled her own experience, while another user also called out the parents as being responsible here.

The fellow teacher said, “I have students who don’t know their birthdays.” While the user went on to add, “I’m sorry. Parents do not invest in their children anymore. They are too busy doing everything else.” Another user, who goes by the username @MsLibra, raised an important point wherein she said, “Learning starts from home…. Help these teachers to help your children.”

Another TikTok user highlighted how it is sad that some children feel proud of displaying their dumbness. The comment said, “The fact that kids are proud and confident about being dumb is the saddest part.”

On a concluding note, Patrice also urged her fellow community of teachers, along with parents, to pen down their own plight regarding the topic in the comment section. Well, @mommy_n_zachy’s viral TikTok video sparked a conversation around an important issue. This not only highlights the 3rd graders being ignorant about these basic skills but also the responsibility of their parents, which plays a crucial role here.