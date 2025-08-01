Adoptive Parents Said Their 7-Year-Old Went Missing—Cops Found Him Dead Inside Washing Machine Loaded With Clothes

Trigger Warning: This article mentions details about homicide.

Crime, the word itself, gives a normal civilian the chills down their bones, right? But not everyone happens to be the same. Some people cannot comprehend the gravity and consequences the word holds, and sadly, have no remorse or empathy. Some parents also fall into the mentioned category, who hold no responsibility for their children and are purely evil. They can often commit crimes or put their kids in dangerous situations that can lead to fatal consequences.

For instance, three years after 7-year-old Troy Koehler was found dead inside a washing machine, his adoptive father was sentenced to five decades behind bars. According to a July 30 announcement from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Jemaine Thomas, 45, pleaded guilty to murdering Troy and received a 50-year prison sentence.

As per PEOPLE, Troy’s former teacher, Sheryl Reed, spoke in court, remembering him as a bright and joyful child who loved to read, “Today a reader, tomorrow a leader. That was always Troy… He’d finish his work early and head straight to our library—then share what he read with his classmates,” she said during her victim impact statement.

The couple adopted Troy in 2019 and went missing on July 28, 2022, and then the authorities visited their home in Texas once a missing person’s report was filed. Moreover, something during their initial interview with the parents raised suspicion, prompting a full search of the house. Eventually, officers discovered Troy’s body inside a top-loading washing machine in the garage, fully clothed, at around 7:20 a.m.

If you are wondering why the couple committed the heinous crime, it was because they were angry over the boy allegedly eating their snacks—oatmeal cream pies and doughnut sticks. As per KPRC 2 Houston, text messages between the couple revealed the truth. One horrifying message from Jemaine read, “I need to get the [locks]. I’m going to end up kill[ing] him.”

Meanwhile, Troy’s adoptive mother, Tiffany Thomas, has also been charged in connection with the horrible case after pleading guilty to injury to a child under 15. Her bond is set at $300,000. A second charge—injury to a child by omission—was dropped. Tiffany’s hearing is scheduled on September 10, 2025.

In November 2022, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted about the case on X(formerly Twitter) and informed that the autopsy later confirmed that Troy had suffered both recent and past injuries, and his death was ruled a homicide. The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services also confirmed that Child Protective Services had prior involvement with the family. Many online users offered condolences as the news went viral.

Homicides have become one of the major crimes across America in recent years. Between 2019 and 2021, the U.S. saw a sharp 36.7% increase in homicides, reaching levels not seen in decades. Although the 2022 numbers reflect a slight decline, homicide rates remain elevated compared to most of the 21st century. (via USA Facts).

Consequently, as of May 24, 2024, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveal that the national homicide death rate declined by 6.1% from 2021 to 2022, falling from 8.2 to 7.7 per 100,000 people. Despite this drop, the rate remains 51% higher than it was in 2014.

Our heart goes out to every kid who lost their lives due to abuse, homicide, parents’ negligence, or any situation where it wasn’t the kid’s fault. Some people do not deserve to be parents and lack the basic human emotions of nurturing another being. We hope Troy is given justice, and his parents are given brutal punishment.