NBA Coach Doc Rivers Draws Backlash for Comments on Renee Nicole Good Shooting

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers is the subject of criticism after he referred to the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good, a Minneapolis woman, as “straight-up murder.”

Rivers called the shooting a “travesty” on Friday night, two days after Good was shot while in her vehicle. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. government, including Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, have defended the agent, saying he acted in self-defense.

Specifically, the U.S. government has alleged that Good intended to use her vehicle as a weapon in an act of domestic terrorism. Videos show Good attempting to drive away from ICE agents, one of whom had an arm inside the car. Another agent was directly in front of the vehicle when Good put it into drive.

“It’s awful,” Rivers told reporters. “This lady was probably trying to go home, and she didn’t make it home, and that’s really sad.”

Milwaukee Bucks HC Doc Rivers: “What happened in Minnesota was straight up murder. This lady was probably trying to go home.” “We’re attacking brown people.” pic.twitter.com/uNJajFU6ji — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 10, 2026

Rivers also accused ICE of “attacking Brown people.” Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was white.

“I don’t think it should just be Brown people who are upset at this,” Rivers said. “I think we all have to be.”

Rivers’ comments sparked backlash on social media, with OutKick founder and Fox News contributor Clay Travis accusing the veteran head coach of lying. Travis, who has a law degree from Vanderbilt, then questioned whether Rivers’ comments could have serious ramifications for both himself and the league.

“Doc Rivers could clearly be sued for defamation here — legal standard is high — but could NBA and Bucks also be sued since they require Rivers to speak to media as part of his contract and could potentially be held liable for his falsehoods?” Travis wrote. “I think so.”

Interesting legal question: Doc Rivers could clearly be sued for defamation here — legal standard is high — but could NBA & Bucks also be sued since they require Rivers to speak to media as part of his contract & could potentially be held liable for his falsehoods? I think so. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 10, 2026

Former ESPN host Sage Steele accused Rivers and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr of putting “feelings over facts.” Kerr accused the U.S. government of lying about Good’s death during a press conference Friday.

“Fascinating that both coaches were SILENT when Iryna Zarutska and Charlie Kirk were murdered,” Steele wrote on X. “Shocker.”

Others criticized Rivers for commenting on off-court events when he and the Bucks have far more pressing issues. Milwaukee entered play on January 12 with a 17-22 record and would miss the postseason if the playoffs began tomorrow.

“Tell us you didn’t watch the video without telling us,” one X user wrote. “1) She was WHITE, 2) She wasn’t trying to ‘go home.’ 3) Your team is 11th in the Eastern Conference and below .500 — maybe focus energy on that.”

Another added, “Like Kerr, Rivers doesn’t live in the real world and his words get taken as some sort of gospel. The NBA always pushes ridiculous idealism for some reason. They’re having a rough time and should probably focus.”

The NBA had not publicly commented on Kerr or Rivers’ remarks as of Monday morning. The league typically does not punish players or coaches who comment on current events or criticize the Trump administration.