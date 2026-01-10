Steve Kerr Accuses Government of Lying About Fatal ICE Shooting of Renee Nicole Good

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr ripped the U.S. government on Friday, accusing it of lying about the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good.

Kerr, who has been an outspoken political advocate and has often criticized U.S. President Donald Trump and his allies, called Good’s death “very demoralizing” and “devastating” in his pregame press conference. An Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot Good, a Minneapolis woman, on Wednesday in what ICE and the U.S. government, including Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, are calling self-defense.

Specifically, the U.S. government has alleged that Good intended to use her vehicle as a weapon in an act of domestic terrorism. Videos show Good attempting to drive away from ICE agents, one of whom had their arm in the car. Another agent was directly in front of the car when Good put the vehicle into drive.

“It’s shameful, really, that in our country, we can have law enforcement officers who commit murder and seemingly get away with it,” Kerr told reporters. “It’s shameful that the government can come out and lie about what happened when there’s video and witnesses who have all come out and disputed what the government is saying.”

“It’s shameful that the government can come out and lie about what happened when there’s video and witnesses who have all come out and disputed what the government is saying.” Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked about the ICE shooting in Minneapolis. Here are his full comments: pic.twitter.com/L592dSPvvw — Ben Ross (@BenRossTweets) January 10, 2026

Kerr also praised the Minnesota Timberwolves for holding a moment of silence before Thursday’s 131-122 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Good, 37, was a mother of three.

“It’s terrible, terribly sad for her family, and for her, and that city,” Kerr said.

According to Reuters, over 1,000 weekend events are planned nationwide demanding that Trump and the government stop deploying ICE officers to major cities. Roughly 2,000 ICE agents have already been dispatched to Minneapolis.

The NBA has regularly been at the forefront of social justice movements and spoken candidly about public events, especially those involving officer-related violence and deaths. Various NBA stars, including Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and then-Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James, were among the players who wore “I Can’t Breathe” shirts in 2014 following the death of Eric Garner, a New York man who died after being placed in a chokehold by New York Police Department officers.

Derrick Rose was the 1st NBA player to wear an I Can’t Breathe shirt in support of Eric Garner who was unarmed and choked to death by NYPD officer Daniel Panteleo in broad daylight for selling loose cigarettes. This spawned a wave of NBA players pouring out support for the family pic.twitter.com/mKMYctiaWn — Etan Thomas (@etanthomas36) January 5, 2025

The NBA briefly paused its playoff games in August 2020 when multiple teams refused to play following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. James and NBA Players Association head Chris Paul spoke with former President Barack Obama, who reportedly “helped convince” players to finish the postseason, which took place in Orlando, Fla., amid the pandemic.

As of publication, there was no indication that the Timberwolves or the Wild, the city’s NHL team, intended to move any of their games. The Timberwolves play the San Antonio Spurs at home on Sunday before embarking on a four-game road trip, which will keep them away from Minnesota until a Jan. 22 showdown with the Chicago Bulls. The Wild has three consecutive home games from Saturday through next Thursday.