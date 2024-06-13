Naomi Biden's Desperate Texts to Connect With Hunter Revealed: "Call Me Please I'm Worried"

Hunter Biden was found guilty by a 12-member jury of fabricating information on paperwork regarding his drug use when he bought a weapon in 2018. After the verdict, which was the first to prosecute a sitting president's child criminally, he faces a stern jail term. Naomi Biden, his eldest daughter, gave testimony in court during the trial regarding the time her father purchased the firearm. According to the unseen texts obtained by The Daily Mail UK, in 2018, Hunter allegedly purchased the firearm, had frequently broken agreements, and had even refused to sit down with his daughter for lunch at a Hollywood hotel.

.@AlexThomp reports on Naomi Biden's court appearance last week in her father Hunter Biden's felony trial: "She was really subject to a really sort of emotionally gutting cross-examination." pic.twitter.com/JWllmGWFtD — CNN This Morning with Kasie Hunt (@CNNThisMorning) June 10, 2024

Texts display Naomi struggled to pay her utility bills, fell two and a half months behind on her rent, and was frequently compelled to ask her father for tiny amounts of money, such as $30 for lunch, $100 for gas, or $150 for a taxi. As per the texts submitted in court during her May 2018 visit to Los Angeles, Naomi requested to see her father. Hunter stated in his memoir - Beautiful Things that he learned how to cook crack cocaine in the opulent Chateau Marmont, where he invited his daughter to lunch. "Yea let's do chateau!" She wrote at 11:13 am local time on May 21. "At 2?" "Perfecto mundo gracias mi amigo," Hunter replied half an hour later. "Can't wait to see you!" Naomi wrote back. She arrived on time at their designated place and waited. After 15 minutes she texted inquiring about his whereabouts and what he wished to eat. Hunter did not reply. At 2:53 pm Naomi told him she'd ordered him steak salad but still did not get any reply. At 3:27 pm she said: "It's been an hour and a half are you coming," adding: "Is everything okay?"

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Dietsch

At 3:49 pm Naomi gave up waiting and called for the check, "Hope you're okay please call as soon as you see this. It's been 2 hours so I'm going to get the check. I'll leave your food with the front desk. Call me please please I'm worried," she texted her father. According to texts, they could get together in LA in the end, despite Hunter's continued delays, explaining to his daughter that he had "gotten hung up on a work thing."

On May 23, Naomi sent more dejected texts in which she tried and failed to contact her father so that she could spend time with him during her visit. "Hey," she wrote at 1:04 pm, and "What's up" three hours later. "Hey Dad," she wrote at 2:05 pm the next day, "Hi" and followed by a crying face emoji. Hunter didn't respond until 11:37 pm, writing: "Call me if you're still awake." "I'm leaving today," Naomi responded on May 25 at 11:03 am failing to connect with her father again.